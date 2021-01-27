"Clean and serene," read a chip the singer held up in one selfie

Lily Allen Celebrates 18 Months of Being 'Clean and Sober': I 'Would Recommend'

Now that's a reason to "Smile."

Posting several selfies of herself wearing a blue Patagonia sweater on Wednesday, Lily Allen shared on social media that she's celebrating a year and a half of being "clean and sober."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Would recommend!" the 35-year-old singer wrote.

In one selfie, she holds up a chip that reads "Clean and Serene for eighteen months."

Image zoom Lily Allen | Credit: lily allen/ instagram

Allen has been open in talking about her sobriety journey. Earlier this month, she went on The Recovery podcast to speak about her lifelong addiction battle.

"I remember being in LA and thinking like, 'None of this acting out is working anymore. Maybe I should try heroin,'" she said, before adding. "I'd been in a scene... and knew that when that thought popped into my head it was time to confront my demons."

"That was about five years ago," she added. "And I started recovery."

She also shared that her husband David Harbour —whom she married in September — has been key in supporting her journey.

RELATED VIDEO: David Harbour and Lily Allen Are Married! See Photos from Their Las Vegas Wedding

"I'm in a really happy and healthy relationship. He's sober, has been sober for 20 years now," she added. "We're thinking about what we're going to do with the rest of our lives... I don't have as much as I had then in terms of success and wealth, but I have success and health in my mind, which is more valuable I think."

Back in July, the singer shared some selfies to celebrate her year in sobriety.

"1 year completely sober ! So grateful for my health and happiness. 😘," she wrote then.