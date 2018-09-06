Lily Allen Claims She Caught James Blunt Having Sex in Her Hotel Room

For the second time this week, Lily Allen is getting blunt.

Allen claimed that she once walked in on James Blunt having sex with someone at Chateau Marmont. The infamous West Hollywood hotspot has been a go-to for many celebrities and their festivities for decades.

“I once walked in on somebody having sex with James Blunt in the foyer of my hotel room at Chateau Marmont,” the songstress said when asked during an interview with Yahoo’s Be about what shameless thing she had witnessed at the famed hotel.

“Not that it’s shameful to have sex with James Blunt,” explained the 33-year-old singer. “It was just that it happened to be happening in the foyer of my hotel room.”

Although Allen did not mention when the alleged hotel romp occurred, it is believed to have happened years ago. Blunt has been married to his wife, Sofia Wellesley, since 2014. The couple began dating in 2012 and were engaged a year later.

On the day of Allen’s confession, the “Beautiful” singer was celebrating his four year anniversary with Wellesley, who is the granddaughter of the Duke of Wellington.

Earlier this week, Allen made headlines when she made another shocking revelation. Posting a photo on Instagram, the singer admitted to an incident during her “dark days” in 2014.

“I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something,” she captioned a photo of herself posted on Sept. 1. “I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore.”

The “F— You” singer explained that the revelation came after she discovered someone leaked the story to a tabloid, weeks ahead of her memoir’s Sept. 20 release date.

“They’re bound to make sound worse than it was,” wrote Allen, whose team is currently investigating the matter. “Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’!”

Allen released her fourth studio album, No Shame, in June and is expected to tour Australia at the beginning of 2019. It will be her first album since Sheezus in 2014. Her memoir My Thoughts Exactly is also due out on Sept. 20.