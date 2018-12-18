Lil Xan Out of Rehab 2 Weeks After Checking in for Drug Addiction

Lil Xan will be home for the holidays.

Two weeks after he checked himself into rehab to get treatment for his drug addiction, the 22-year-old rapper says that he is headed home and clean.

“Out And Sober,” he tweeted over the weekend, along with a broken heart emoji and an emoji of praying hands.

Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, also updated his Instagram bio, writing: “IM BACK ! 💔 STAY SAFE BE SAFE ! 💔 SOBER 🙏”

Just after Lil Xan left rehab, he had some troubles with law enforcement. While visiting Palm Springs over the weekend, the rapper was approached by police for playing his music outside.

“not a gated community just playing music at 10 having a good sunday lol cops came with hands on there guns asking me to put my hands where i can see them and i did,” he wrote on Instagram alongside two videos of the encounter with the cop.

The city has a strict rule that prevents vacation rentals and Airbnb’s “from having amplified sound outdoors at any time,” according to Go Relax Palm Springs.

“Detained for no reason and these cops profiled me for the way i look, Anyone who thinks wants to say i’m not sober can think that but i’m Completely sober and was acting very calm… Just gonna leave this video here ! everyone have a good day tho 💔 witsooooomuchluvvvvv!” he added.

Lil Xan was not arrested, however, he was ejected from his Airbnb.

The rapper was inspired to try to get sober after the death of his friend Mac Miller, who died of an accidental overdose.

With his rehab stint behind him, Lil Xan will now likely focus on his tribute album to Miller — titled Be Safe, the last words the rapper told Lil Xan before his death, according to Billboard — and will gear up to headline a European tour from February 26-March 27.

Lil Xan also revealed his post-rehab plans to change his artist name to Diego before going in for treatment. So far, his Instagram name has already been changed to “💔🇲🇽DIEGO🇲🇽💔HEARTBREAKSOLDIER💔”

On Nov. 15, Lil Xan opened up in a since-deleted Instagram post that he was planning to enter a rehab facility to get his drug addiction in check.

“I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab, I leave in like five days And I couldn’t be happier with this choice I love you guys for being so supportive and can’t wait to get back clean headed ready to finish my album,” Lil Xan said, according to Billboard.

Speaking with TMZ shortly after making the decision, Lil Xan explained that Miller’s tragic death ultimately pushed him to seek professional treatment. The 26-year-old rapper died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol on Sept. 7. His death was ruled as an accident due to mixed drug toxicity.

“Mac Miller hit too close to home,” he told the outlet. “I know we both struggle with the same problems and stuff, and I just feel like it’s time to get better.”

Lil Xan went on to explain that he was heavily using painkiller hydrocodone, though his drug usage wasn't nearly as bad as it's been in the past. "Basically, a lot of opioids," he revealed in the interview. "I've been way worse in the past. I've been ten times worse than what I am now. I want to do rehab so I can get over this last little hump, so I can finally be back to Diego." It wasn't until earlier this month, however, that Lil Xan was able to finally enter the rehab facility, after his move-in date was postponed because of room availability.

“This sweet angel of mine officially entered rehab this morning,” Lil Xan’s girlfriend, Annie Smith, began the post, which has since been deleted from his page. “I’m sorry for all the confusion circulating about Diego leaving for rehab. It’s a tricky thing since people are coming in and out of the facility so often that rooms end up getting switched around and dates can be pushed back.”

Lil Xan MTV/Getty