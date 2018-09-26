Lil Xan Reveals Split from Noah Cyrus Was 'My Fault': 'I F— Everything Up'

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan confirmed their split earlier this month via he-said, she-said social media posts – but now the rapper admits he was the reason for their breakup.

“Honestly, honest to God, I would say, most of the reason the breakup happened, it was my fault. We could’ve still been together. I just feel like I f—ed everything up,” the SoundCloud star, 22, said during an appearance on Complex‘s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg.

In August, PEOPLE confirmed that Xan and the 18-year-old singer and youngest Cyrus sibling were dating. Just weeks later, they made their public debut at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“I have nothing but love for the Cyrus family. I was still coming down from all the drugs and stuff so I was just everywhere. I have no bad blood between Noah or nothing like that of any sense with the family. It’s a great family, they treated me very nicely,” added Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos.

Noah Cyrus; Lil Xan Rich Fury/Getty; Matthew Eisman/Getty

Cyrus addressed the split on social media, writing, “I’ve been there for you during your dark times Diego. When you felt alone and like no one was there for you, I was. If this was your way of breaking up with me and breaking my heard along with it, then you’ve succeeded. If I can keep my head up through this then so can all of you strong, amazing, beautiful girls out there.”

Though drugs influenced his relationship with Cyrus, Lil Xan opened up about the advice he received about illicit substances from his friend, late rapper Mac Miller, who died on Sept. 7 of a suspected drug overdose at age 26.

“Mac was my hero. Mac was my idol. From 2009, I was listening to Mac,” said Lil Xan, who attended Miller’s final concert at the Hotel Cafe in Hollywood on Sept. 3.

“We were talking and it was so cool to be sitting there. I felt like we finally skipped the acquaintance [stage] and became friends. The last words he said [to me were], ‘Be safe,’ ” he recalled. “He grabbed me and he was like, ‘No, be safe.’ Something about that really resonated with me. That’s why my next project is called be safe.”

On Monday, Lil Xan was treated at the hospital for consuming “too many Hot Cheetos” which resulted in an irritation in his stomach lining.

“My stomach is still recovering,” he said during Wednesday’s interview. When asked how he is feeling after the incident, Lil Xan said, “Right now, better than ever. Healthier than ever. I’ve never felt better in my life at this point.”