Rapper Lil Xan Reveals New Face Tattoo Dedicated to Mac Miller

Lil Xan is paying tribute to Mac Miller.

Days after the “My Favorite Part” rapper died at 26 from an apparent overdose, Lil Xan honored his friend in the most permanent of ways by getting a tattoo on his face.

The new ink, which the 22-year-old rapper debuted on his Instagram on Sunday, lines the top edge of his right eyebrow and reads “Memento Mori.” The Latin phrase translates to “Remember that you will die.”

“MOMENTO MORI 💔,” Lil Xan wrote as a caption to the close-up shot. “Miss you Mac, y’all can start hating me now.”

The tattoo joins several others that already decorate Lil Xan’s face, including a line of dots down his nose, the word “Lover” on his right cheek, and a heart on his left cheek.

The new addition, however, drew major criticism from Instagram users, which prompted Lil Xan to post a second Instagram selfie — this time, in the mirror — and address his tattoo haters shortly after.

“I do this for me,” he wrote, showing off an even-newer tattoo of black liquid dripping under his right eye. “I could care less if this makes me ugly because that’s what I was going for, Ugly is the new beautiful, well not really but there’s some truth to that, I love you guys 💔”

He later explained on his Instagram story that the second tattoo was inspired by Yung Lean and the 1971 film, A Clockwork Orange, which the main character is featured with a similar black design around his eye.

Following Miller’s passing, Lil Xan — whose real name is Diego Leanos — shared on the Adam22 podcast that his friend’s unexpected passing — whom he referred to as his hero — made him want to quit music forever.

“The Mac s— is crazy. I’ve been crying in my apartment, Mac didn’t die, Mac didn’t overdose,” he said on Saturday. “When your hero dies, f— that s—, I don’t want to make music no more.”

It has been an emotional few weeks for Lil Xan. After it was confirmed in August that the rapper was dating Noah Cyrus, the two made their public debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20. Less than two weeks later, however, they ended things.

Over a very messy chain of posts on social media, Lil Xan and Cyrus shared what went wrong from their own perspectives through a series of Instagram story posts.

“I feel like I’m probably being cheated on,” Lil Xan wrote in a since-deleted post, first captured by Hot New Hip Hop.

Cyrus eventually went on to confirm he had accused her of cheating on him as she shared a screenshot of a text message between the pair. She later posted a series of teary-eyed videos on her Instagram story where she apologized to her fans for the “confusing” situation and advised her female followers to not let men take advantage of them.

Lil Xan also addressed their relationship in his own Instagram Live video, discussing his postponed ‘Live or Die’ music video, a song the couple was expected to release together.

“I’ve just been informed that basically it’s all fake and I’m being used,” he said. “So f— it. I guess I was just being used. I thought I was in love but whatever. I’ll take that L. Heartbreak soldier; thanks Noah. Hope the song does well.”

“People love to just hurt me,” the rapper added in a separate post shared to his Instagram story. “It just hurts so f——- bad.”