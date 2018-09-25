Lil Xan Went to Hospital After Eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos: 'It Ripped Something in My Stomach'

It’s safe to safe the Lil Xan will not be reaching for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos again anytime soon.

The rapper, 22, shared on Instagram that he made a trip to the hospital on Monday because of the popular orange snack.

Showing off what appeared to be his hospital bracelet, Lil Xan, who called it quits with Noah Cyrus earlier this month, said, “Yeah, I went to the hospital today. … I just want to let everyone know I was in the hospital not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos, and it ripped something in my stomach open.”

The rapper — né Diego Leanos — added, “So we good.”

In the caption of his post, Lil Xan wrote, “Just wanna let everyone know that I’m good, healthier than I’ve ever been and ready to kick off my third Tour in NY ina couple days ! Also be careful, Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug aha !”

On his Instagram Story, Lil Xan showed his view from the back of an ambulance.

Lil Xan's Instagram Story Lil Xan/Instagram

Stomach irritation from too many of the tasty snacks are a surprisingly common problem, according to WebMD. In July, Rene Craighead told WREG that her daughter had to have her gallbladder removed after eating four bags of hot treats per week.

Craighead explained, “She loves them. Every time I go out she says, ‘Bring me back some Hot Takis, bring me back some Hot Chips.’ … She was eating big bags and would take them to school with her.”

Dr. Cary Cavender at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital told WREG, “We do see tons of gastritis and ulcer-related stuff due to [hot snacks].”

Frito-Lay, which produces Cheetos products, reportedly stated, “At Frito-Lay, food safety is always our number one priority, and our snacks meet all applicable food safety regulations as well as our rigorous quality standards. Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference.”

In February, Variety reported that Fox Searchlight and DeVon Franklin are producing a film about Richard Montanez, the creator of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.