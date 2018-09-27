Lil Xan Eats Flamin' Hot Cheetos Again 2 Days After Snacks Caused Him to Vomit Blood

Despite his negative experience with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Lil Xan can’t stay away from the cheesy snack.

On Wednesday, the rapper, 22, was stopped by a TMZ cameraman who offered him a bag of the snacks – and the SoundCloud rapper happily ate a Cheeto despite his recent hospital stay.

Although he was willing to eat Cheetos again, Lil Xan told the outlet he is still struggling after ending up in the hospital on Monday night.

“I’m a big Cheeto fan, my stomach’s still not completely better yet,” Lil Xan said. “It was just one bag, ate it, I was drinking soda — I have a really poor diet — and next thing I know, for four days, I was feeling really bad with stomachaches.”

The rapper said, despite his initial stomach issues, he then ate a bag of the Chile Limón Cheetos and that put him over the edge.

“I vomited a little blood and obviously that scared [me],” he admitted, sharing that he did an ultrasound at the hospital. “Cheetos are dangerous, man. They’re one hell of a drug.”

Lil Xan claims his medical emergency had nothing to do with drugs or alcohol in his system.

Earlier this week, the rapper posted a photo of his view from the back of the ambulance to his Instagram Stories.

He then posted a video to his account and showed off his hospital bracelet.

In the short clip, Lil Xan, who called it quits with girlfriend Noah Cyrus earlier this month, said, “Yeah, I went to the hospital today. … I just want to let everyone know I was in the hospital not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many Hot Cheetos, and it ripped something in my stomach open.”

He also captioned the video post with: “Just wanna let everyone know that I’m good, healthier than I’ve ever been and ready to kick off my third Tour in NY ina couple days ! Also be careful, Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug aha !”