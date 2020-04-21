Rapper Lil Xan Taken to Hospital After Coronavirus-Induced Panic Attack: Report

Image zoom Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Rapper Lil Xan was taken to the hospital last weekend after suffering a panic attack, TMZ reports.

The 23-year-old artist told the outlet he was rushed from his mother’s home in California to the hospital via an ambulance. Though he does not remember much of the attack, he said it was triggered by the stress and anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, has been open on social media about his loneliness during the pandemic, which has prompted stay-at-home orders asking people to remain inside as much as possible and practice social distancing.

“Corona virus is probably the most lonely thing lol how are you guys coping with it ?” he posted to his Instagram page two weeks ago, the same day he was spotted in a car with ex-girlfriend Noah Cyrus.

Last weekend, Lil Xan posted a similar update alongside a photo, writing, “how the f— is everyone staying sane in this pandemic I need some ideas?”

A rep for Lil Xan could not be reached for comment.

In the past, Lil Xan has also been open about his struggles with his mental health and drug use.

In December 2018, he checked himself into rehab to seek treatment for drug addiction after the death of fellow-musician Mac Miller. He checked out just two weeks later, announcing he was “sober.”

This past November, Lil Xan revealed that after relapsing and then quitting drugs again so suddenly, his body started having seizures from the withdrawal.

At the time, he told TMZ the experience was a “wake-up call” and admitted that “I wanted to stop drugs completely but I did it the wrong way.”

“I’ve never felt better and more clear-headed,” he added.

