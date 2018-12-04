Lil Xan Checks into Rehab to Seek Treatment for Drug Addiction After the Death of Mac Miller

Lil Xan has checked himself into rehab.

On Sunday, the rapper’s girlfriend Annie Smith made the announcement on his Instagram page, explaining that Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, had stepped away from the spotlight to seek professional help in overcoming his drug addiction.

Although the rapper, 22, announced his plans to enter the facility a few weeks ago — inspired by the death of his friend and fellow rapper Mac Miller, who died of an accidental overdose in September — his girlfriend explained that his move-in date was postponed due to the availability of rooms at the rehab center.

“This sweet angel of mine officially entered rehab this morning,” she began the first post. “I’m sorry for all the confusion circulating about Diego leaving for rehab. It’s a tricky thing since people are coming in and out of the facility so often that rooms end up getting switched around and dates can be pushed back.”

“I’m so beyond proud of this precious boy for being the strongest person I know and for wanting to live a better life,” Annie continued. “Please keep him in your prayers, he is doing his best right now to find peace with himself. We love you all so much, and we appreciate all of the support 💔 I love him beyond words and cannot wait to see what the future holds for our family. xanarchy family”

Shortly after, Annie posted another update for the rapper’s fans.

“Diego was just admitted into his first treatment. He loves each and every one of you sending good wishes and prayers to him,” she wrote. “We thank you all so very much for all of the love and support you are sending his way. He will be back soon, with another top 10 album 💔💔💔 we love you all xanarchy family !”

On Nov. 15, Lil Xan revealed in a since-deleted Instagram post that he was planning to enter a rehab facility to get his drug addiction in check.

“I just dropped out of SoundCloud Uni to go to rehab, I leave in like 5 days And I couldn’t be happier with this choice I love you guys for being so supportive and can’t wait to get back clean headed ready to finish my album,” Lil Xan said, according to Billboard.

Speaking with TMZ shortly after making the decision, Lil Xan explained that Miller’s tragic death ultimately pushed him to seek professional treatment. The 26-year-old rapper died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol on Sept. 7. His death was ruled as an accident due to mixed drug toxicity.

“Mac Miller hit too close to home,” he told the outlet. “I know we both struggle with the same problems and stuff, and I just feel like it’s time to get better.”

He went on to explain that he was heavily using painkiller Hydrocodone, though his drug usage wasn’t nearly as bad as it’s been in the past.

“Basically, a lot of opioids,” he revealed in the interview. “I’ve been way worse in the past. I’ve been ten times worse than what I am now. I want to do rehab so I can get over this last little hump, so I can finally be back to Diego.”

Following his four week stint in rehab, Lil Xan plans on finishing his tribute album to Mac Miller — titled Be Safe, the last words Miller told Lil Xan before his death, according to Billboard — and intends on changing his artist name to Diego.

The rehab appearance and tribute album are just two of the ways Lil Xan has recently paid tribute to the late rapper.

He also debuted a face tattoo in honor of his friend, which lines the top edge of his right eyebrow and reads “Memento Mori.” The Latin phrase translates to “Remember that you will die.”

“MOMENTO MORI 💔,” Lil Xan captioned the close-up shot posted to Instagram in September. “Miss you Mac, y’all can start hating me now.”