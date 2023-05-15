Lil Wayne Walks Off Stage After 30 Minutes at LA Show Due to Low Energy Crowd: 'We Work Way Too Hard'

Fans expressed their disappointment with the rapper on social media after the show

By
Published on May 15, 2023 03:46 PM
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Lil Wayne is not tolerating spiritless crowds at his shows.

On Saturday night, the "Mrs. Officer" rapper took the stage at the Wiltern in Los Angles for the last stop of his Welcome To Tha Carter tour. Only 30 minutes into the show, the rapper left the stage due to a low energy crowd.

Per HipHopDX, Lil Wayne, 40, took the stage over an hour late. Once he was on, he performed for half an hour and brought out surprise guest 2 Chainz before taking a break and giving the stage over to his Young Money artists Lil Twist, Yaj Kader and Allan Cubas.

The crowd was reportedly not happy with Wayne's exit from the stage. Before Cubas could perform his second song, Wayne returned to the stage and told Cubas not to sing anymore.

"We appreciate it, but we ain't about to be bending over backwards for these folks. We work too hard for this s—. We work way too hard," the "How to Love" rapper told Cubas, per a video shared by an attendee on Twitter.

He then turned to the crowd and said, "This my motherf-----' artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj. We are Young Money. We appreciate y'all time."

The rapper then put down the microphone and walked away. The crowd stuck around for a couple of minutes before the house lights went up.

Per the outlet, the show was sold out and Wayne initially sold $15 livestreams — though the livestream was canceled right before the show.

On Twitter, fans who attended the concert expressed their disappointment toward the rapper.

One social media user wrote, "I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn't hype enough for his new artist."

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Tackles Community Service Hours Wearing Her Fave Designer Clothes: 'Only Have Myself to Blame'

They added in a separate tweet, "Lil Wayne need to stay humble and appreciate the people who support him, canceling a show you were 3 hours late for because the crowd didn't know your artist is insane"

Another user tweeted, "went to the lil wayne concert tonight. we waited 3 hours for him. then it was lit it was cool then he brought out some of his new artists along with lil twist they was whack. wayne got mad and canceled the show. im still in disbelief like he really did that. smh."

Wayne released an album titled I Am Music in March.

In February, Wayne performed alongside Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, Future, Ice-T and many more at the Grammy to celebrate hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

