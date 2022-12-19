Lil Wayne Treated 150 Teenagers to a 'Weezy Christmas' Party at Dave & Buster's in New Orleans

The event celebrated children for good grades and their involvement in sports like football, basketball, baseball, soccer and tennis

By
Published on December 19, 2022 04:37 PM
Lil Wayne attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Lil Wayne. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lil Wayne is all about rewarding young people for their hard work and giving back this holiday season.

Over the weekend, the Young Money rapper hosted "A Weezy Christmas" for the youth in his hometown of New Orleans at Dave & Buster's.

"This Christmas @mackmaine4president & I wanted to give some future hall of famers the gift of game w/ the help of @Wilson 🤙🏾," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from the event.

He continued, "Making sure they received the necessary resources so they could enjoy all the benefits of being a top tier athlete was very important to us! #HappyHolidays#WeezyChristmas"

According to TMZ, with the help of Wilson Sporting Goods and Young Money Entertainment executive Mack Maine, the rapper hosted 150 children at the event space.

The children were from ages 12-16 and had the opportunity to play games, take photos with Santa and walked away with brand-new sporting equipment.

The event celebrated children for good grades and their involvement in sports like football, basketball, baseball, soccer and tennis.

They also got to meet fellow Young Money artists Jay Jones and Allan Cubas, who lent a hand in passing out gifts.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 29: Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Lil Wayne. Erika Goldring/Getty

The "Mrs. Officer" rapper has a long history of giving back to his hometown. Earlier this year, the rapper returned for his annual Weezyana Fest — which raises money for initiatives around the city. The star-studded concert featured performances by Rick Ross, Cam'ron, Quavo and the late Takeoff. Drake also made a surprise appearance.

The "How to Love" rapper has also partnered with organizations to renovate Harrell Park and are working with mentorship program Son of Saint

Meanwhile, last week, the rapper earned a Diamond certification for his hit 2008 single "Lollipop" by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

"My first joint to go diamond wow! Thank you to all my fans and supporters," he wrote on Instagram. "I ain't s— without y'all!"

In another, video, he shared a video celebrating the milestone and thanked Static Major — who died in 2008 — and co wrote the song.

