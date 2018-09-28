Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V Is Finally Here — And Fans Are Calling Him The GOAT

Lil Wayne‘s new album, which has been at least four years in the making according to the rapper himself, finally dropped on Friday at midnight — just after Wayne’s 36th birthday the previous day.

The hotly anticipated Tha Carter V features 23 songs, many of which are collaborations with equally legendary artists including Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar and Ashanti. Other featured vocalists include XXXTentacion, who died earlier this year, Travis Scott, Nivea and English singer Sampha.

The song “Dedicate” also samples a 2009 speech from Barack Obama.

Lil Wayne. John Nacion Imaging/Startraks

The project was first teased in 2012, but it still deeply reflects how hip hop has changed in the years since, particularly with the rise of trap and rap-rock.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Attempted Suicide at Age 12, New Song Reveals Why He Shot Himself in the Chest

See a full list of the songs below.

On Twitter, the album has received rave reviews from fans declaring Weezy “the GOAT” (greatest of all time) and that the beats are “fire.”

A rare pic of Lil Tunechi, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Snoop etc. cooking #ThaCarterV🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gIK45LgATO — immzula🐐 (@IHaleinge) September 28, 2018

Wayne just bodied every single rapper in the industry today. Not surprised though, you cant beat the 🐐. #ThaCarterV 🖐 — #ThaCarterV out NOW!! (@YoungTunechiYM) September 28, 2018

10 years after I heard Carter 3 and man, I think this is Wayne's best album yet. Where do I even start with this joint? The whole damn thing is amazing, we've truly been blessed with some great music. This album really has everything a hip-hop head could ever want. #ThaCarterV — BSU|BigDuzztyCXXV (@BigDuzztyCXXV) September 28, 2018

After listening to Lil Wayne for 5 Seconds #ThaCarterV pic.twitter.com/bpbCuLxzj3 — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) September 28, 2018

Fellow rappers have also tweeted their support. Drake posted a picture of the album cover on Instagram along with the caption, “C5 OUT NOW…happy birthday broski love forever.”

Minaj, 35, who’s signed with Wayne’s record company Young Money, wrote, “Happy Birthday, King Tunechi. Love you more than words could ever express. Thank you for believing in me; I’ll never stop believing in you. You are the best to ever do it.”

The five-time Grammy winner confirmed that he’d be dropping his latest project in a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Was ‘Hours Late’ to Florida Concert but Seemed ‘Absolutely Fine’ Before Suffering Seizure

“I always give y’all all of me, but with this album, I’m giving you more than me,” he said. “This is four, five, six years of work that you’ll be listening to.”

Lil Wayne. Chris Polk/Getty

The release of Tha Carter V was delayed for four years, a decision announced only days before the planned release date because of a dispute between Wayne and his mentor/Cash Money boss, Birdman.

RELATED: Drake Sues Woman Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault and Claimed She Was Pregnant

Tha Carter V is available to stream now on Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify.