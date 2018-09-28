Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V Is Finally Here — And Fans Are Calling Him The GOAT

Lil Wayne‘s new album, which has been at least four years in the making according to the rapper himself, finally dropped on Friday at midnight — just after Wayne’s 36th birthday the previous day.
The hotly anticipated Tha Carter V features 23 songs, many of which are collaborations with equally legendary artists including Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar and Ashanti. Other featured vocalists include XXXTentacion, who died earlier this year, Travis Scott, Nivea and English singer Sampha.
The song “Dedicate” also samples a 2009 speech from Barack Obama.
The project was first teased in 2012, but it still deeply reflects how hip hop has changed in the years since, particularly with the rise of trap and rap-rock.
See a full list of the songs below.
On Twitter, the album has received rave reviews from fans declaring Weezy “the GOAT” (greatest of all time) and that the beats are “fire.”
Fellow rappers have also tweeted their support. Drake posted a picture of the album cover on Instagram along with the caption, “C5 OUT NOW…happy birthday broski love forever.”
Minaj, 35, who’s signed with Wayne’s record company Young Money, wrote, “Happy Birthday, King Tunechi. Love you more than words could ever express. Thank you for believing in me; I’ll never stop believing in you. You are the best to ever do it.”
The five-time Grammy winner confirmed that he’d be dropping his latest project in a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday.
“I always give y’all all of me, but with this album, I’m giving you more than me,” he said. “This is four, five, six years of work that you’ll be listening to.”
The release of Tha Carter V was delayed for four years, a decision announced only days before the planned release date because of a dispute between Wayne and his mentor/Cash Money boss, Birdman.
Tha Carter V is available to stream now on Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify.