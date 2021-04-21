The Carters? Lil Wayne sent fans into a frenzy after he shared a tweet saying he's the "happiest man alive"

Lil Wayne Sparks Marriage Rumors with Girlfriend Denise Bidot on Twitter: 'Beginning of Our Forever'

Lil Wayne has fans thinking that he tied the knot!

On Tuesday, the rapper, born Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., shared a tweet that had many wondering if he and his girlfriend Denise Bidot are married.

"Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever," he wrote. "Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters."

While he has yet to confirm the news officially, the couple — which made their relationship social media official in June — have had an on-again-off-again relationship over the past few months.

Last week, the two shared a sweet moment on social media, where he teased a love song and she expressed her love for the rapper.

Lil Wayne and girlfriend Denise Bidot Credit: Getty (2)

"@liltunechi I love you boo," she wrote, posting a video where she's seen outlining a heart in the sand with her finger.

"Okay, you wanna talk about it / Let's write our names in the sand / Draw a heart around it, yeah," he sings in the clip.

In early January, many fans believed that the two had parted ways after the model shared a message on social media writing, "Pretty disappointing when you defend someone throughout everything and they turn out being just as s---ty as everyone said they were," according to The Blast. (The two unfollowed each other then and Bidot's social media accounts have since been deactivated.)

And in November, gossip blogger Love B. Scott reported that the two split due to his endorsement of then-President Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election.

"I live the way I love and love the way I live. I'm a lover, not a lighter bekuz they burn out," he wrote in a cryptic tweet then. "I am an eternal fire and burning love, either leave with a tan, a 3rd degree burn, or stay and die in love. You're sweating. Sincerely, the fireman."

Back in September, however, Bidot shared birthday wishes for her beau and called him a "dream come true."

"Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic. These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than I ever thought possible," she wrote alongside a selfie of the pair in a private jet.

"You're my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true," she added. "Here's to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU 🖤🥳🎂."