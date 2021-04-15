Lil Wayne Shares Sweet Video of Girlfriend Denise Bidot and Seemingly Teases Upcoming Love Song

In what appears to be an upcoming new song, the Grammy Award winner sings, "Let's write our names in the sand / Draw a heart around it"

Lil Wayne and his girlfriend Denise Bidot are still going strong.

On Wednesday, the Grammy Award winner, 38, shared a sweet beachside video clip of his model girlfriend, 34, on his Instagram story, in which he appeared to tease an upcoming new single. Bidot reposted the recording on her own Instagram story later that day and wrote, "@liltunechi I love you boo 🖤😗."

Also on Wednesday, the video was reposted on YouTube by a fan account named LilWayneHQ.com.

In the footage was seen smiling as she finished outlining a heart in the sand with her finger.

In the song teaser that was featured in the background, the Billboard Hot 100 record-holder (for second most Top 40 hits of all time) was heard singing, "Okay, you wanna talk about / Let's write our names in the sand / Draw a heart around it, yeah."

The post comes nearly seven months after Bidot wished her boyfriend a happy 38th birthday in a post she shared on Instagram on Sept. 27.

She captioned the sweet snapshot, "Happy Birthday to the man who managed to steal my heart during a pandemic."

Elaborating on the joy she's been feeling alongside her beau, né Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr., the model went on, "These past 5 months have been filled with more love, passion and laughter than I ever thought possible."

"You're my best friend, my lover, and way more than a dream come true," Bidot added. "Here's to celebrating you today and every day baby!! I LOVE YOU 🖤🥳🎂 "

In an adoring Instagram post she shared in July last summer, in which she and the rap star were seen canoodling as Wayne gave her a smooch, she wrote, "Thank you for loving me the way you do baby. Don't think I ever knew what love was before you came in my life. My king ✨."

Most recently, she posted an Instagram flick of the pair on Oct. 17 and captioned it, "We cute."

The couple made their relationship social media official in June, with a series of photos that Bidot shared on her Instagram story.

In January, some social media users speculated that the pair had split after the two reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram — but it reportedly wasn't the first time they had disconnected with each other on the platform.