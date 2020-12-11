His prior conviction made his possession of the gun and ammunition illegal, officials said

Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty to Possession of Firearm and Ammo, Could Face 10 Years in Prison If Convicted

Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon after possessing a "gold-plated" handgun on a fight last year, according to officials.

The 38-year-old rapper pled guilty to illegally possessing a gold-plated .45-caliber handgun with six rounds of ammunition while traveling to Florida on a private plane in December 2019, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida announced on Friday.

If convicted as charged, Lil Wayne — born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. — could face a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.

A representative for Lil Wayne did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Wayne was found in possession of a loaded Remington 1911 on December 23, 2019 at the Opa-Locka Executive Airport after authorities received an anonymous tip and approached him following his flight from California, according to court documents.

Officials said Wayne told officers that he had a gun in his bag.

Upon searching the bag, officers also found personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone, according to authorities.

Wayne was convicted with criminal possession of a weapon back in March 2010 and served a sentence of eight months in New York.

His prior conviction made his possession of the gun and ammunition on December 23, 2019 illegal, officials said.

Wayne was charged in November.

"Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane," his attorney Howard Srebnick said in a statement to PEOPLE last month. "There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. The charge is that because he was convicted of a felony in the past, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm."

Srebnick also pointed to Justice Amy Coney Barrett's appellate dissenting opinion in a similar matter, where she stated that it would violate the second amendment for convicted felons to be "permanently disqualified" from possessing a gun, as long as they don't belong "to a dangerous category" or bear "markers of risk."

"Although I have twice argued in the Supreme Court of the United States, I cannot predict how the Justices would rule on this constitutional law question," Srebnick said.