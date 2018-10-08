12 People Injured at Lil Wayne Performance After False Rumor of Gunshots Sends Fans Running

Lil Wayne‘s appearance at the A3C festival in Atlanta ended in chaos when fans panicked following false rumors that a gunman was present.

The rapper, 36, was midway into his set when the false alarm sent fans scrambling, ABC News reported.

The Atlanta Police Department told PEOPLE in a statement, “There have been approximately twelve minor injuries reported to police such as ankle injuries and lacerations from attempting to jump fences.”

Police explained, “It appears that someone in the crowd at the event located in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and Central Ave. yelled that they heard gunshots. This caused people at the event to attempt to flee the location.”

“At this time we have been unable to locate any evidence to support claims that shots were fired,” the statement added. “The investigation continues.”

Lil Wayne responded to the incident on Twitter. “Hope everyone at A3C is safe!!” he wrote, capped off with a praying emoji.

A3C — where Wu-Tang Clan, Young M.A and The Diplomats had already performed — also wrote on Twitter. “Sadly, there was an altercation tonight that ended Lil Wayne’s performance,” said the organizers. “We are still collecting information to determine exactly what happened and will provide follow up information as soon as we know more details. Please be assured that the law enforcement officers present have confirmed that there were no weapons involved.”

The tweet continued, “This was a very unfortunate way to end what had been an otherwise amazing week of music, friendships, and connections. Thank you to everyone for your amazing support and positive energy all week. We love y’all.”

One attendee tweeted, “I don’t know what happened but #a3c is over. Everybody started ducking while Lil Wayne was onstage like someone in the crowd had a gun. Security rushed Wayne offstage and everybody ran.”

Another wrote, “Lil Wayne was about 5 songs in, people were running out of the VIP tent. I started running too. I never heard gunshots. I stopped to head back then a 2nd wave of people were running so I had to run or get trampled.”

In late September, the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park also erupted in mayhem after attendees thought they heard gunshots. The popping sound turned out to be attendees stepping on popping bottles, according to Global Citizen founder Hugh Evans.

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, an entrepreneur and former TV host, said that she had a “torn knee situation” after running from the Global Citizen Festival.

Chambers Hammer, who is Armie Hammer‘s wife, wrote on her Instagram Story, “We all heard gunshots, it was the most insane stampede, people were trampled, screaming, crying, running for their lives.”