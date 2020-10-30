"He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," the rapper said on Twitter

Lil Wayne Shows His Support for Donald Trump After Having a 'Great Meeting' with the President

Lil Wayne is expressing support for Donald Trump.

The rapper, 38, shared a photo with Trump, 74, on Twitter Thursday, saying that they had a "great meeting."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lil Wayne (né Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) also praised the president's Platinum Plan, which was unveiled earlier this month.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," Lil Wayne said in his tweet. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

While Trump didn't say anything about the meeting on his own Twitter, he did retweet Lil Wayne's post. Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker reported that the Trump campaign sent a text message blast out to Black supporters about the meeting.

The Platinum Plan, which is a proposal that the Trump administration revealed earlier this month, lists "pillars" of "opportunity, security, prosperity, fairness," and promises to provide jobs and support for Black-owned businesses.

The proposed plan comes after Trump has disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement, calling it a "symbol of hate."

In addition to promising to "increase access to capital in black communities by almost $500 billion" over the next four years, the plan includes a proposal to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Trump controversially scheduled a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 19 this year, later claiming that the action made the date famous. The rally ended up being rescheduled for the following day.

"I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous," he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. "It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it."

Lil Wayne's public support of Trump was met with mixed reactions online.

"Grateful to see this. This is about helping people. End of story," one Twitter user wrote. But many of the reactions were far from positive.

Comedian Sarah Cooper wrote, "'He assured me we will get it done' My god how dumb are you."