Is Lil Wayne Leaving Tour with Blink-182? Rapper Walks Off Stage: ‘This Might Be My Last Night’

Rapper Lil Wayne may be ending his tour with rock group Blink-182 after telling fans at a Virginia concert that he was unhappy with the arrangement before walking off stage after only four songs.

Audience members at the Bristol, Virginia show were left scratching their heads after the rapper ended his set just 20 minutes into his performance, suggesting an end to what was an already unusual combination of a pop-punk band and a rapper, just two weeks into their tour.

Before leaving the stage, Lil Wayne thanked the band for including him in the tour before telling the crowd, “This might be my last night.”

“Hold on. I just want the people to know — if you’re wondering, please forgive me,” the 36-year-old rapper said in a video filmed by an audience member. “But I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many — you know … that’s not my swag. I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to do this tour but make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway.”

“This might be my last night though, let’s go,” he added.

Concert-goers were left baffled by the rapper’s departure, and took to social media to voice their confusion and displeasure.

“Wow , @LilTunechi just said this maybe his last night in the Blink 182 tour. Cited the lack of rap fans/his fans,” one Twitter user posted on Thursday.

“@LilTunechi just dissed everyone saying this might have to be his last night on this tour Pretty Much because we aren’t good enough for him! Honey you are the odd ball out here, you decided to play between @NeckDeepUK and @blink182” another audience member tweeted.

“I think Lil Wayne just quit the Blink 182 tour. (Yes, that’s the same show) Played for like 20 mins,” tweeted WAMU 88.5 reporter Jordan Pascale.

The North American leg of the tour, which is produced by Live Nation, began in Columbus, Ohio last month and was scheduled to continue into September. The tour is set to stop in Bangor, Maine on Saturday night; however it’s unclear whether Lil Wayne will be joining Blink-182 for future dates.

Reps for both Lil Wayne and Blink-182 did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.