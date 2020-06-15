"Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened," Denise Bidot wrote on Instagram alongside several photos of Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Goes Instagram Official with Model Denise Bidot Just a Month After Split from Rumored Fiancée

Lil Wayne has a new lady in his life!

On Monday, the rapper, 37, went Instagram official with model Denise Bidot, appearing in a photo set shared on the 34-year-old's Instagram Stories.

In the post, Lil Wayne (né Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) has his arms wrapped around Bidot as he gives her a kiss on the cheek. Another picture features the two sharing a smooch, before a third one shows the couple smiling at the camera.

"Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us," Bidot wrote in the caption alongside an emoji of a black heart.

Though Lil Wayne did not publicly respond to the post on his social media, Bidot appears to be the only person he is currently following on his Instagram account.

Prior to Bidot, Lil Wayne was previously linked Australian model Australian model La'tecia Thomas, who was rumored to be engaged to the "Lollipop" hitmaker.

The couple initially kept their romance under wraps for much of 2019, but sparked engagement rumors when Thomas was photographed wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding ring finger in December, according to The Rap-Up. Wayne then added fuel to engagement speculations when he referred to Thomas as his "wifey" on his 2020 track "Not Me."

"You know wifey from Australia / She said ‘Cheers mate’ / Then we toast and see how you n— tears taste," he rapped on the song, which was featured on his 2020 album Funeral.

Lil Wayne also seemingly touched on the relationship in "Stop Playin With Me," rapping: “I got a plus-sized model, but she my lil’ mama / I make her bust it open for me like a piñata / And as the world turned, she was my spin doctor."

The couple appeared to have called in quits by May when Thomas was seen without the ring on her left hand, The Blast reported. According to AceShowBiz, Thomas also unfollowed Wayne and all fan accounts associated with the star during that time.

