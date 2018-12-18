Lil Pump‘s references to Asian culture in his upcoming track have struck many fans as racist.

The 18-year-old rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, posted a preview of his new song, “Butterfly Doors,” on Instagram on Monday, and many of his followers were immediately outraged by the lyrics and one particular gesture he made during the clip.

While reciting the line, “They call me Yao Ming ’cause my eyes real low,” Lil Pump stretched his eyes with his two pointer fingers. After he did it twice, he also rapped, “ching chong.”

Lil Pump David Wolff - Patrick/Getty

The Miami native captioned the video, which he also posted to Twitter, “BUTTERFLY DOORS COMMENT IF I SHOULD DIS.”

On Twitter, followers immediately decried the material as racist.

“I was giving this a chance until I heard the ching chong ad lib,” commented one user.

“Not cool,” simply wrote another.

“Ching chong excuse me what,” wrote a third with a screenshot of the Colombian-American making the problematic face.

“That ching chong part ain’t it,” commented a fourth.

Comedian and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina also called out the rapper in a since-deleted tweet. According to multiple outlets, she wrote: “Always nice to hear a new song with a Ching Chong adlib. Guess it’s better than ‘eyes chink’ like some other verses I’ve heard. But can we at least think of some more creative racist epithets? @lilpump.”

Lil Pump has yet to acknowledge the backlash to the song. His reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Lil Pump and Kanye West Lil Pump/Youtube

In February of this year, the “Gucci Gang” artist was arrested for allegedly firing off a gun inside his San Fernando Valley, California home. According to the New York Daily News, he called the police and claimed three men had attempted to break into his home. He also alleged they shot a single bullet through his front door.

The outlet reported authorities were “immediately suspicious” of Pump’s claims and found the bullet hole was shot from within the house, not outside.

CBS Los Angeles reported he was home alone. Officers served a search warrant on his home and seized cannabis, according to the outlet.

Authorities also allegedly found a .38 Glock handgun in bushes below the apartment.

Pump was booked into the Sylmar Juvenile Hall after being charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, the outlet reported. He was later released wearing an ankle bracelet, The Blast reported at the time.

“We got rich lawyers, the best lawyers in the planet,” he told TMZ afterward. He also rapped a few bars about Xanax and his Gucci tattoos.

Lil Pump Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Group

The rapper released his self-titled debut album in October 2017. He co-wrote “Gucci Gang” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.