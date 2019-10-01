Watch the Emotional First Trailer for New Lil Peep Documentary Everybody's Everything

Nearly two years after the untimely death of 21-year-old rapper Lil Peep, fans are getting their first look at an upcoming documentary about his life.

The trailer for Everybody’s Everything dropped Monday. Directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, the feature film honors the late genre-blending rapper, who died of an overdose in 2017.

The documentary follows Lil Peep, who was born Gustav Åhr, through his childhood and emergence via platforms like SoundCloud and YouTube, all the way through his rise to fame.

His mother, Liza Womack, narrates footage from Peep’s childhood and describes his early musical ambition.

“Gus had very big plans. He wanted to revolutionize music as it sounds,” she says in the trailer. “The night that he was born, he looked at me with these big eyes, and he was just like, this little peep.”

Also featured in the documentary are those who were close to Peep. They describe his “innocence” and thoughts of “not being able to be enough” as factors of his drug use and downfall.

“He fought his way through a lot of pain,” Peep’s mother added in the clip.

Never-before-seen candid interviews with artists such as Post Malone and iLoveMakonnen also round out the two minute teaser.

The aspiring musician was found unresponsive Nov. 15, 2017, on his tour bus in Tucson, Arizona. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene, the Tucson Police Department confirmed.

TMZ reported in Dec. 2018 that the star died from an overdose of fentanyl and Xanax, citing a toxicology report from Pima County Medical Examiner in which the medical examiner marked the cause of death accidental.

Lil Peep’s blood also reportedly tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and the painkiller Tramadol. His urine tested positive for all of those drugs, along with multiple powerful opiates, including Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid), Oxycodone and Oxymorphone. There was no alcohol in his system.

At the time, Peep’s older brother, Karl Åher (who goes by Oskar) told PEOPLE exclusively that the pill Peep took may have been laced and caused his death accidentally.

Everybody’s Everything is set to hit theaters in November.