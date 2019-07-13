Lil Nas X Wants Mariah Carey to Collaborate with Him on a Remix of 'Old Town Road'

Lil Nas X has a message for Mariah Carey!

On Friday, the “Old Town Road” crooner, 20, revealed on Twitter that he wants to collaborate with the legendary singer, 49, on a remix of the beloved song.

“Ok Mariah Carey lets get this remix in,” Lil Nas X wrote.

Carey, 49, has yet to respond to the request.

The message comes as Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus just hit 14 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their remix.

Cyrus, 57, hopped on the track after the viral hit was removed from Billboard’s Hot Country chart because it apparently didn’t “embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

The collaboration seemed destined to happen. Back in December, Lil Nas X shared a video of himself listening to “Old Town Road” and wrote, “twitter please help me get billy ray cyrus on this.”

And after the controversy with Billboard, Cyrus tweeted at the rapper, “Been watching everything going on with OTR. When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me ‘Take this as a compliment’ means you’re doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club!”

The unlikely duo performed the hit for the first time together at Diplo‘s late-night set at the country music festival Stagecoach in Indio, California in April.

The Atlanta musician recently signed to Columbia Records. His EP, 7, followed his self-released project NASARATI from 2018.

It features Cardi B, Ryan Tedder and, of course, the Cyrus remix of “Old Town Road.”

Lil Nas X, Mariah Carey

Aside from his rising musical career, Lil Nas X recently made headlines for coming out as gay.

The rapper announced the news on Twitter on World Pride Day (June 30) by posting a video of his song “C7osure” and urging his followers to listen again to its lyrics.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not [going to f— with me] no more. But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he wrote, adding a sea of emoji including a rainbow.

He later shared a photo of his EP’s album artwork, zooming in on a rainbow projected on a building.

“Deadass thought I made it obvious,” he said.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“C7osure” finds Lil Nas X singing about a desire to live a more authentic life. “Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow / No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go / Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold / This is what I gotta do, can’t be regrettin’ when I’m old.”

“True say, I want and I need to let go, use my time to be free,” he also sings.

Lil Nas X talked about his sexuality on camera for the first time to BBC America, revealing that he considered taking his sexual orientation “to the grave” and never publicly addressing it, but that ultimately, he didn’t “want to live my entire life … not doing what I want to do.”

Lil Nas X

“I’m also, I feel like, opening the doors for more people,” he told the BBC, adding that he hopes his decision will help others “feel more comfortable” coming out.

But the Atlanta musician admitted that his sexuality is “not really accepted in either the country [or] hip-hop communities.” And when asked if he’s expecting backlash, Lil Nas X was quick to respond: “Oh, I’m already getting it. I used to be that person being negative. I’m not angry or anything [about it], because I understand how they just want that reaction.”