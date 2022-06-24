"thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations," the singer previously wrote on Twitter

Lil Nas X Urinates on BET Award in New 'Late to da Party' Music Video After Calling Out Show

Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X is making his feelings towards the BET Awards crystal clear.

In a music video for "Late to da Party," his new single with NBA YoungBoy, the singer, 23, takes aim at the show, urinating on a trophy tossed into a toilet and saying, "f— BET."

The music video also ends with the musician "crashing" a car into the BET Awards while throwing bills onto the audience.

Ahead of the video's release, the star seemed to confirm his latest creative move was inspired by Kanye West, who famously urinated on a Grammy award in 2020, by sharing a fan tweet saying his "cover art pays homage" to the rapper.

Lil Nas X first called out the BET awards for his lack of nominations last month in a series of since-deleted tweets.

"this not over no BET award," he wrote in one post. "this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y'all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us."

After a fan questioned his tweet and asked why he felt he deserved to be nominated, Lil Nas X responded: "idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album… i feel like that should've helped me a bit"

"Doesn't even have to be me nominated," the musician followed up in another tweet. "i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top [they] try to pretend we are invisible."

Days later, BET issued a response to the two-time Grammy winner, saying: "We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice."

"He performed 'Old Town Road' with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019 and his BET Awards 2021 performance [of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"] was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET," continued the statement.

"Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET's Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts," added BET. "No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy."