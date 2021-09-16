As a sad violin played in the background, the "Industry Baby" singer looked at the set of gifts from his album collaborators

Lil Nas X Throws a Baby Shower for Montero, But No One Shows Up: I'm 'Trying Not to Cry'

Lil Nas X's due date is just hours away!

On Wednesday, Lil Nas X, 22, shared a video on his YouTube channel teasing the release of his album Montero on Friday where he's seen arriving at his own backyard for a baby shower to celebrate the release of his debut record. (Remember his maternity shoot?)

"Spent hours setting up for my baby shower and no one showed up :(," he captioned the video on Instagram.

Wearing a blindfold, the star walks into his backyard to see a fully prepped light blue-themed baby shower — with balloons, cakes, food and an empty group of chairs. As Lil Nas X looked around, he notices gifts from his different collaborators.

There's a present from Jack Harlow, who's on "Industry Baby," one from Doja Cat, who's featured on "Scoop," another from Elton John who appears on "One of Me," a fourth from Megan Thee Stallion who appears on "Dolla Sign Slime" and a last one from Miley Cyrus who's on track 15 "Am I Dreaming."

Wearing a robe with his album art, Lil Nas X looks around before a title card playing a snippet from an unreleased song plays in the background.

On Instagram, the musician shared photos of himself enjoying the different sweets and cupcakes from his guestless baby shower.

"about to kick off my baby shower. trying not to cry omg. 🥲😩🦋💕," he captioned one photo.

Lil Nas X revealed his pregnancy in an interview with PEOPLE and that he came with the idea of getting a baby bump while listening to Megan's verse on their song together.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he told PEOPLE. "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'"

As for what to expect from his "baby," Lil Nas X shared that it's going to reveal his whole journey to stardom.

"You're getting a lot of stories about me," he says. "You're getting a lot of stories about my past and where I want to be in my love life. But they're also a bop. I feel like I finally found a great balance between being as real as possible within my music and making a hit song."

Like any parent, he has a lot of hopes and dreams for his "baby" on the way.