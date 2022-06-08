Lil Nas X Teases BET Diss Track After Award Show Snub, Emphasizes the 'Bigger Problem of Homophobia'

"this not over no BET award this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community," wrote Lil Nas X on Twitter after receiving zero nominations for the 2022 BET Awards

Lil Nas X is airing out his feelings toward BET.

After receiving zero nominations for the upcoming 2022 BET Awards, the "That's What I Want" performer teased a new song on Wednesday featuring a pointed diss toward the network — though he claims the issue is "bigger" than awards.

Shirtless and sitting in a car, Lil Nas X, 23, lip-synced along to the track — which is titled "Late To Da Party" and features rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again — in a one-minute clip shared to social media.

Beginning with "F— BET" repeated four times, the song's first verse features the lyrics: "Lick it on up, slurp it / Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok / Look at how I top s— / I just put like three up in the top 10."

"And I don't need nobody / I just need these Ccs on my body / Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit / Read about it," continues the Montero hitmaker.

Shortly after posting the clip, which followed a since-deleted Twitter venting session about his lack of nominations, Lil Nas X told fans his issue runs deeper than a desire to win trophies.

"this not over no BET award," he wrote in a tweet. "this is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the black community, y'all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us."

In response to a fan who pointed out the performer already has a Grammy award to his name, Lil Nas X said, "this is my point exactly how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? is that not crazy? am i really tripping."

BET then issued a response to the two-time Grammy winner. "We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice," wrote the organization.

"He performed 'Old Town Road' with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019 and his BET Awards 2021 performance [of "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"] was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET," continued the statement.

"Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET's Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts," added BET. "No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy."

"At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community," concluded the note. "We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community."

Upon the reveal of the 2022 BET Award nominations earlier this month, Lil Nas X called out the organization for not recognizing his Platinum-certified, Grammy-nominated Montero album or its singles, including "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow and "That's What I Want," in multiple since-deleted posts.

"thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations," he wrote on Twitter. "black excellence!"

After a fan questioned his tweet and asked why he felt he deserved to be nominated, Lil Nas X responded: "idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album… i feel like that should've helped me a bit"