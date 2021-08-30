Lil Nas X Teams Up with Tony Hawk for Hilarious Skateboarding Video

The rapper and the skateboarder spent some time at a skatepark with their blood-infused products on full display

Call him by Tony Hawk's name!

Lil Nas X teamed up with the skateboard legend for a hilarious tutorial video shared on TikTok Monday to show off his — er, the skater's — skills.

In the clip, the 22-year-old Grammy winner stood at the top of a half-pipe, wearing a black t-shirt and matching helmet paired with his "Satan Nikes." Cradling one of Hawk's new blood-infused skateboards, Lil Nas X introduced himself before promising a performance of difficult tricks.

"Let's go!" the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" singer said before heading to the edge and popping his skateboard up, ready to drop into the bowl. But before he could, the video cut to Hawk, 53, standing in the same place, going on to show off several impressive stunts.

When Hawk popped back up, the video cut back to Lil Nas X standing in the same spot, as if it had been the rapper skating all along.

"And that's how you skateboard. Thank you!" the "Industry Baby" singer said, walking off camera. "You're tweakin'!" Hawk can be heard shouting in the background.

"Nas he tweakin," Hawk wrote on Twitter, sharing the video.

The clip garnered plenty of silly responses from fans, several of which were retweeted by Lil Nas X.

"Damn he almost look like Tony hawk," one Twitter user deadpanned when sharing the video. Another added, "Never knew Lil Nas X was so good at skating."

The Lil Nas X-Hawk skating lesson comes a week after Hawk announced his new collection of skateboards infused with his blood. The boards are a limited-edition collaboration with Liquid Death, a canned water company that Hawk reps.

Liquid Death will be donating 10 percent of profits from the boards to the nonprofits 5Gyres and The Skatepark Project, CNN reported.

Last week, Lil Nas X pointed out that there was far less an outcry to Hawk selling products with blood in them than when he released his "Satan Shoes" in March. The shoes, which were a collaboration with MSCHF and made with Nike Air Max 97s, led to a trademark infringement lawsuit. Nike and the art collective eventually settled.