Lil Nas X Gushes Over 'Effortless' Relationship: 'I'm Really Happy About It'

The Grammy winner said that he met his current beau "around the time" of his Saturday Night Live performance in May

Lil Nas X is happier than ever in his new relationship.

The 22-year-old Grammy winner shared a few details about his romance in an interview with Brockhampton's Kevin Abstract for VMan magazine published Thursday, saying that it feels like "one of the best" relationships he's had yet.

However, the singer is staying mom on his new love interest's identity.

When Abstract, 25, asked about his dating life, the "Industry Baby" singer shared that he was "actually about to go on [a date] right after this interview."

While Lil Nas X said that he usually goes on nighttime dates, the upcoming outing would be a bit out of the ordinary: "This is actually probably the first daytime date I've done in a minute," he said.

The "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" singer then revealed that while he and his current boyfriend met "around the time" of his Saturday Night Live performance in May, they "just started dating maybe two weeks ago."

"I feel like this is one of the best [relationships] yet," he told Abstract. "I'm really happy about it, and it all just feels natural. It's effortless."

Lil Nas X told Variety just last week that he may have found "the one" in his current boyfriend.

"I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot," he said in an interview for the outlet's Power of Young Hollywood issue.

"I've found someone special now," he said. "I think this is the one. I can't explain it — it's just a feeling."

The "Old Town Road" singer also opened up about his dating history in his conversation with Abstract. When asked when he had his first boyfriend, Lil Nas X said he was "maybe 18 or 19."

"It was very late, like, in college. I don't even know if you can say 'boyfriend' if it's very much a 'nobody knows about it, down low,' situation," he explained.

While his relationships have inspired his songs "to a certain extent," Lil Nas X said he hasn't written any about that particular relationship.