Lil Nas X Cancels Two Shows as He Announces He's Taking a 'Little Time off' from Music

Lil Nas X is taking a break from music.

In a tweet on Friday, the 20-year-old rapper — who went viral earlier this year with his country-rap crossover hit “Old Town Road” — said that he was “ready to take a little time off” and announced that he was canceling two upcoming shows at the Sandbox Music Festival in Arizona and at TwitchCon 2019 in San Diego, California.

“It’s been a wild last 7 months and im ready to take a little time off,” he tweeted. “Sorry to everyone attending twitchcon or the sandbox music festival, i will not be there. i love u guys and will make it up to you some way.”

It’s been a busy year for Lil Nas X.

After “Old Town Road” was controversially removed from Billboard’s Hot Country chart in April, the rapper recruited country star Billy Ray Cyrus to make a remix, and the revamped version went viral on the internet.

The remix then made history by becoming the longest-running number 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and Lil Nas X released even more remixes with BTS member RM, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, and even an Area 51 raid version.

The rapper also dropped his first EP, 7, in June and performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last month. “Old Town Road” won song of the year at the awards ceremony, and Lil Nas X was also nominated in eight other categories including video of the year and song of summer.

Earlier this week, the hitmaker — who came out as gay at the end of Pride Month in June — admitted that he is sort of in a relationship during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Asked whether he was seeing anybody, the singer replied, “Somewhat, somewhat,” before letting out a laugh.

The star also discussed why he chose to open up about his sexuality.

“It was something I should have done,” he said, explaining that while he had always been worried about how his friends or family might react, his breakthrough success changed everything.

“I’m in a new level so it doesn’t really matter,” he continued, adding that he hoped it would also help some of his young fans “who are gonna have to go through stuff like this in the future.”