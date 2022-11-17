Lil Nas X Strips Down to Show Off His Abs in Nude Bubble Bath Selfies amid European Tour

"Rub a dub dub!" one user wrote on Instagram after Lil Nas X shared three photographs of himself partaking in a bubble bath on Wednesday

By
Published on November 17, 2022 01:34 PM
Lil Nas X bubble bath
Photo: Lil Nas X/Instagram

Lil Nas X is leaving little to the imagination!

The musician, 23, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Wednesday — including three pics of himself partaking in a bubble bath in a tub.

In the shots, Lil Nas X can be seen with his toned abs on full display as white soap bubbles are placed strategically to cover the lower half of his body.

Other images featured in the carousel include photos taken during the artist's Long Live Montero Tour, which is currently traveling across Europe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lil Nas X bubble bath
Lil Nas X/Instagram

In the comments section, many of Lil Nas X's followers couldn't help but poke fun at his bubble bath antics.

"Rub a dub dub!" one user wrote, as another chimed in, adding, "And suddenly…I wanna take a bath."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Others, meanwhile, commented on Lil Nas X's physique, which he proudly displayed in the photograph series.

"Those abs ain't real," one fan playfully teased, as another simply commented, "Bod."

RELATED VIDEO: Lil Nas X Says Doja Cat Inspired Him to Work Out

While Lil Nas X may have no problem appearing nude on social media, the "Industry Baby" rapper previously opened up to PEOPLE about his love of dressing up and how it is "a form of self-expression."

"It's a way to show people who you are, or at least how you want them to perceive you," he said. "I feel like to get further in life, you have to shed skins and do things that you normally wouldn't."

And though Lil Nas X told PEOPLE that his personality has remained "the same" since his pre-fame days — "I was always the goofy class clown," he cracked — he now feels a "lot more ambitious and unafraid to go after my dreams."

"I'm less afraid to step out of my comfort zone," he explained. "Lil Nas X is helping Montero become more himself. Music has made me much more confident."

Related Articles
Lil Nas X Coach
Lil Nas X Says Wearing a Skirt on Tour Helped Him 'Set My Younger Self Free'
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert to Tell the Audience He Was Pooping: 'I'll Be Right Back'
Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj6XYb_v5c5/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D justintimberlake's profile picture justintimberlake Verified 10 years ain’t enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back! 1h
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
lilnasx
Lil Nas X Pokes Fun at Himself for Falling on Stage During Florida Music Festival
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Responds After Commenter Asks Where Her Kids Are: 'Call the Valet at Beverly Hills Hotel'
lil nas x
Lil Nas X Jokingly Asks The Wiggles to Co-Headline His Montero Tour — and the Children's Band Is 'Ready'
LIL NAS X
Lil Nas X Caught in the Middle of a 'Scandalous' Love Triangle on 'Maury' — Watch the Episode!
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Throws a Baby Shower for 'Montero' , But No One Shows Up: I'm 'Trying Not to Cry'
Jack Harlow arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Jack Harlow to Perform Double Duty as 'Saturday Night Live' Host and Musical Guest
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Teases BET Diss Track After Award Show Snub, Emphasizes the 'Bigger Problem of Homophobia'
EXCLUSIVE: * NO DAILYMAIL ONLINE* Aquaman Jason Momoa spotted soaking up the scene at Bondi Beach in Sydney. During a break from filming in New Zealand, where the ‚ÄúJustice League" star is shooting his new Apple TV + series "Chief of War‚Äù, Jason Mamoa enjoyed a brunch at Bill‚Äôs in Bondi, before walking down to the ocean to check out the surf! The actor also showed off his massive new head tattoo. Pictured: Jason Mamoa Ref: SPL5490889 041022 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Australia Rights, No Bolivia Rights, No Brazil Rights, No Chile Rights, No Colombia Rights, No Costa Rica Rights, No Cuba Rights, No Dominican Republic Rights, No Ecuador Rights, No El Salvador Rights, No Guadeloupe Rights, No Guatemala Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Nicaragua Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Paraguay Rights, No Peru Rights, No Panama Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Puerto Rico Rights, No Spain Rights, No Uruguay Rights, No Venezuela Rights
Jason Momoa Shows Off His Tribal Head Tattoo On Australia's Famous Bondi Beach
Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.
Lil Nas X Urinates on BET Award in New 'Late to da Party' Music Video After Calling Out Show
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 24: Defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals on the field during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Texans 31-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Reveals He Had Heart 'Shocked Back Into Rhythm' Thursday, Says 'I'm Playing Today'
Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.
Lil Nas X Says He 'Had a Lot of Fun Pissing People Off' This Year as He Accepts Innovator Award
Press Conference For THE STADIUM TOUR DEF LEPPARD - MOTLEY CRUE - POISON At SiriusXM's Hollywood Studios
Tommy Lee Addresses Recent Nude Photo Mid-Concert, Asks Crowd to Show Their Penises: 'C'mon Boys'