Lil Nas X Strips Down to Show Off His Abs in Nude Bubble Bath Selfies amid European Tour

Lil Nas X is leaving little to the imagination!

The musician, 23, shared a series of photographs on Instagram Wednesday — including three pics of himself partaking in a bubble bath in a tub.

In the shots, Lil Nas X can be seen with his toned abs on full display as white soap bubbles are placed strategically to cover the lower half of his body.

Other images featured in the carousel include photos taken during the artist's Long Live Montero Tour, which is currently traveling across Europe.

Lil Nas X/Instagram

In the comments section, many of Lil Nas X's followers couldn't help but poke fun at his bubble bath antics.

"Rub a dub dub!" one user wrote, as another chimed in, adding, "And suddenly…I wanna take a bath."

Others, meanwhile, commented on Lil Nas X's physique, which he proudly displayed in the photograph series.

"Those abs ain't real," one fan playfully teased, as another simply commented, "Bod."

While Lil Nas X may have no problem appearing nude on social media, the "Industry Baby" rapper previously opened up to PEOPLE about his love of dressing up and how it is "a form of self-expression."

"It's a way to show people who you are, or at least how you want them to perceive you," he said. "I feel like to get further in life, you have to shed skins and do things that you normally wouldn't."

And though Lil Nas X told PEOPLE that his personality has remained "the same" since his pre-fame days — "I was always the goofy class clown," he cracked — he now feels a "lot more ambitious and unafraid to go after my dreams."

"I'm less afraid to step out of my comfort zone," he explained. "Lil Nas X is helping Montero become more himself. Music has made me much more confident."