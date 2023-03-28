Lil Nas X Says He Stopped Using Raya After Realizing He Doesn't 'Like Dating Famous People'

Lil Nas X opened up about his love life, showed off his trumpet skills and stopped by The Bold and the Beautiful set on The Late Late Show with James Corden

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on March 28, 2023 12:15 PM

Lil Nas X is looking for the one — but he doesn't plan to find him on Raya.

The "Industry Baby" singer, 23, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Monday night, and revealed that he's no longer a fan of the exclusive dating app favored by celebrities.

"I used to use Raya. I think I stopped using Raya… It just like, fell off for me and I just started to meet people in person," he explained.

Lil Nas X explained that he was turned off by the fact that most of the people on the app are fellow celebrities, as he would prefer to date someone with less recognition.

"Raya is just very famous, everyone's famous on there," he said. "I've met quite a few famous guys. I think I've come to know that I don't like dating famous people."

When Corden asked if any of the singer's suitors had ever done an episode of Carpool Karaoke, he said "for sure," but played coy as to their identities.

Carpool Karaoke with Lil Nas X on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
James Corden and Lil Nas X. Terence Patrick/CBS

Still, Corden had fun with it, jokingly suggesting that Lil Nas X's secret Romeo was none other than Michael Bublé (who, of course, is happily married to wife Luisana Lopilato).

"Michael Bublé? Yeah, you caught me," he joked.

The star was last linked to Yai Ariza, his costar in the "That's What I Want" music video. The pair first met in May 2021, and though Lil Nas X once said Ariza could be "the one," they broke up later that year so that the singer could focus on his career.

In November 2021, he told Entertainment Tonight that he was looking for "somebody who's fun."

"[I want] someone who's always ready to try new stuff," he said. "Somebody who's ready for me to become a different person every single year."

During the rest of their car ride together, Lil Nas X and Corden sang four songs, including the breakthrough single "Old Town Road" and hits like "Industry Baby," "That's What I Want" and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

The pair also showed off their trumpet-playing skills (or lack thereof), and Lil Nas X got to make his acting dreams come true with a cameo role on The Bold and the Beautiful opposite stars Annika Noelle and Sean Kanan. The episode, in which the singer plays a waiter, will air on April 19 on CBS.

