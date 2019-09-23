Lil Nas X kind of has a special someone in his life.

Without sharing too many details about his personal life, the 20-year-old “Old Town Road” hitmaker admitted that he was sort of in a relationship during Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Asked whether he was seeing anybody, the singer replied, “Somewhat, somewhat,” before letting out a laugh.

The star, who came out as gay at the end of Pride Month in June, also discussed why he chose to open up about his sexuality.

“It was something I should have done,” he said, explaining that while he had always been worried about how his friends or family might react, his breakthrough success changed everything.

“I’m in a new level so it doesn’t really matter,” he said, adding that he hoped it would also help some of his young fans “who are gonna have to go through stuff like this in the future.”

Image zoom (L-R) Lil Nas X and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

As for his family, the artist said he told his dad and sister ahead of his public declaration — but not much.

“The same month that I came out I told them, just to give them a heads up,” he said.

Although Lil Nas X received plenty of support for coming out, he’s previously admitted that he didn’t always see being open about his sexuality as a possibility for him.

“It’s something I never probably would have did if I was still living with my parents,” he recently told Billboard, describing the conversation with his father as “nerve-wracking.”

“Just like, rip the Band-Aid off,” he said.

Image zoom Lil Nas X Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Growing up, homosexuality wasn’t something that Lil Nas X saw being embraced by his community.

“It’s not like I was being forced. It’s just like knowing growing up, I’m growing up to hate this s—,” he said earlier this month on an episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted.

Interrupting the star, comedian Kevin Hart, who stepped down from hosting this year’s Academy Awards after his past homophobic comments and tweets were resurfaced, asked, “Hate what? Why? Why are you growing up to hate?”

“Homosexuality, gay people,” Lil Nas X replied. “Come on now, if you’re really from the hood, you know.”

The artist went on to explain that coming out when he did was his way to make a powerful statement.

“If for me, the ‘cool dude with the song on top of everything,’ to say this at any other time, I’m going this for attention in my eyes. But if you’re doing this while you’re at the top, it’s for real. It’s showing it doesn’t really matter,” he said.