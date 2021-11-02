Lil Nas X is single and said he's been focused on music since splitting from his boyfriend earlier this year

Lil Nas X Says His Ideal Boyfriend Is 'Fun' and 'Ready to Try New Stuff'

Lil Nas X is looking for excitement in his next relationship.

The rapper, 22, has been enjoying the single life, but he told Entertainment Tonight Monday that "when the time is right," he has a few ideas of what he wants in his next partner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want somebody who's fun," Lil Nas X told ET while attending the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

He added, "Someone who's always ready to try new stuff. Somebody's who's ready for me to become a different person every single year."

Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

Lil Nas X confirmed in October that he had been in a relationship with Yai Ariza, his costar in the "That's What I Want" music video, but the two had since broken up.

"We were dating, and we are still on very good terms," Lil Nas X told SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA hosts Tony Fly and Symon, per JustJared. "You know, we may date again, I'm sure."

He explained that the relationship ended amicably, and told the radio hosts he and Ariza split because he needed to spend more time on his career.

"I love him; he is amazing," Lil Nas X said. "I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now."

Yai Ariza and Lil Nas X Credit: Yai Ariza/Instagram

Lil Nas X first revealed he was single in late September. At the time, he told Andy Cohen he was "seeing someone, [but] I kind of decided I don't want to anymore," before adding, "Maybe I'm floating around right now. I just want to work on music, and every now and then, you know, maybe I'll kiss a guy every blue moon."

The musician, who released his debut album Montero in September, previously told PEOPLE he was not focused on love. His comments came just one month after he opened up about an "effortless" relationship with his boyfriend at the time.