Lil Nas X Says Every Ex He Wrote About in Montero Songs Attended the Album Release Party

Lil Nas X keeps his exes close.

The 22-year-old rapper is WSJ. Magazine's 2021 music innovator honoree, and gets candid about his personal life in an interview for the publication's November issue, on newsstands the 13th.

Nas tells the magazine that he wants to be single after a recent breakup, saying, "At the end of the day, I want to exist. I want to have fun, I want to cause chaos sometimes. I want a long, legendary, fun life."

It seems like part of that fun life is keeping up friendships with his exes. In fact, Nas — who publicly came out as gay on Twitter in June 2019 — says that every ex he wrote songs about on his latest album, Montero, attended its release party. Just one, he admits, took offense at how the album portrayed their relationship.

In October, Nas confirmed that he was dating Yai Ariza, his costar in his "That's What I Want" music video, but the two had since broken up. At the time, he called Ariza "the best person I have ever dated," and said they were still on "very good terms."

Nas will be honored during WSJ. Magazine's 11th annual Innovator Awards virtual presentation along with seven other cultural groundbreakers on Monday at 8:00 p.m. EST. Fans of the rapper can register to watch online here. Presenting sponsors of this year's awards include Samsung, Harry Winston, and Rémy Martin, along with participating sponsor Foxtrot.

The artist is being celebrated alongside Kim Kardashian West (brand innovator); Kim Jones (fashion innovator); Lewis Hamilton (sports innovator); Ryan Reynolds (entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator); Sesame Street (public service innovator); Maya Lin (art innovator) and Colson Whitehead (literature innovator).

In the interview, Nas also talks about his childhood in Atlanta, Georgia, telling the magazine it was "chaotic," and explaining that there were "a lot of things going on around in the family — but I managed."

Now, with three top 10 hit songs, Nas doesn't run wild with the rewards of his success. In fact, he says he doesn't like to spend money on himself and would rather give it away. When he bought a Burberry jacket for $2,000 after signing his recording contract, he was full of regret.