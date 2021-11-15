"I've been wanting somebody for so long and wanting somebody to love for so long, but it's a real responsibility," Lil Nas X said

Lil Nas X Says Dating Is a 'Real Responsibility' and He Hopes to One Day Make Someone 'a Priority'

Lil Nas X is speaking candidly about his dating life.

While gracing one of the three covers for GQ's 26th annual Men of the Year Issue, the 22-year-old musician opened up about his love life and why he is currently hitting pause on finding someone special to share his time with.

Noting that he started "dating my last boyfriend this past year" — with whom he says he is "still on really good terms with" — Lil Nas X explained to the outlet that "it was the most serious relationship I've ever had."

When asked what happened to cause the pair to split, the "Industry Baby" rapper explained, "It's a responsibility. I've been wanting somebody for so long and wanting somebody to love for so long, but it's a real responsibility."

"And you have to give this person your time," he added. "And I like to go missing for like a week to focus … not talk to anyone and focus on myself. And I'm more in love with what I'm doing than people."

Lil Nas X previously dated ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza, who appeared in his "That's What I Want" music video in September. (The rapper first sparked relationship rumors with Ariza a month prior when he said that he'd "found someone special.")

In the weeks after the video's release, Lil Nas X later admitted that he and Ariza broke up. "We were dating, and we are still on very good terms," Lil Nas X said in October on SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA. "You know, we may date again, I'm sure."

"I love him; he is amazing. I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now," he continued, calling Ariza "the best person I have ever dated," before adding: "I am still very much in love, but I'm trying to manage, you know?"

Continuing his candid conversation with GQ, the Grammy award-winning star spoke more in-depth about what dating looks like for him going forward.

"I feel I still want to hang out with guys every now and then. I don't want anything that's — not to be a whore or anything, but I don't want anything that's like, 'I need your time right now,'" he explained. "Sometimes, when you get sad or whatnot, you just want to go with somebody and cuddle and kiss and hug. And I love to do that. But ultimately, I feel I've gotten to a place where I have enough love for me that I can focus on myself."