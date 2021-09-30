"I'm floating around right now," Lil Nas X told Andy Cohen, adding "every now and then maybe I'll kiss a guy"

Lil Nas X Reveals He Is Single and Focused on Music: 'Maybe I'll Kiss a Guy Every Blue Moon'

Lil Nas X has revealed that he's currently on the market, but content with being single!

The "Sun Goes Down" singer, 22, video chatted with Andy Cohen for Radio Andy on Sirius XM on Tuesday, and the Watch What Happens Live host couldn't help but ask about his love life.

Cohen, 53, said he heard Lil Nas X was in a relationship, to which the rapper responded, "I was seeing someone, [but] I kind of decided I don't want to anymore."

Then, Cohen mused that there are surely "thousands of people applying for the job of Lil Nas X's boyfriend."

"There are definitely a couple of people, for sure a couple of people out there," the musician, born Montero Lamar Hill, replied. However, he explained to Cohen that pining for a relationship was not atop his list of priorities.

"Maybe I'm floating around right now," he told Cohen. "I just want to work on music, and every now and then, you know, maybe I'll kiss a guy every blue moon."

Earlier this month, the "Industry Baby" singer spoke to PEOPLE about his recently released debut album Montero and how he's currently choosing music over love.

"I'm at this point in my life where I finally realized that I don't want to fall in love," he said. "I'm so focused on my music career, and love takes a lot of time. It's a lot of responsibility, and I don't think I'm ready to have that extra responsibility on my shoulders right now. When it happens, it's going to happen."

About his single "Sun Goes Down," Lil Nas X admitted, "I've never done something so personal."

"To be 100 percent honest, I didn't want to do that song at first," he added about the intimate track, which sees him reflect on coming to terms with his sexuality. "I guess it was because I've never done something so personal. I was scared to let people see my vulnerability, because I didn't want them to use it against me."