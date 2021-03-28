Lil Nas X Responds to Backlash Over 'Twerking on a CGI Satan' in 'Montero' Music Video

"I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children," Lil Nas X said

Lil Nas X is no stranger to controversy.

And the two-time Grammy winner, 21, recently fanned the flames when he released the highly-anticipated video for his single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)." Although lauded by fans as a metaphor for how it feels to come out as a member of the LGBTQ community, others have responded with criticism online.

Filled with biblical references, the video begins with the artist being seduced by the snake in the Garden of Eden. He's then put on trial and subsequently stoned to death (but not with stones) before he ascends to heaven. His trip is cut short, as he rides a pole down to Hell, where he gives Satan a now-infamous lap dance in patent leather thigh-high stilettos.

He recently responded to his critics on Twitter, and he didn't mince words when it came to defending himself, writing, "Y'all saying a gay n— twerking on a cgi satan is the end of times like slavery and the holocaust didn't happen."

The "Old Town Road" artist also clapped back at someone who accused him of "destroying society," writing, "There is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a cgi pole isn't what's destroying society."

Lil Nas X, born Montero Hill, also wrote in a quote tweet, "There was no system involved. I made the decision to create the music video. I am an adult. I am not gonna spend my entire career trying to cater to your children. that is your job."

The star followed up with a cheeky anecdote, trolling his critics, "Showed my 3 month old niece the call me by your name video and she said 'uncle that was quite the stupendous visual, why in heavens would any individual be enraged over such a sensational showpiece' I'm gonna go cry yall."

Before dropping the music video, Lil Nas X penned a letter to his 14-year-old self, writing in part, "This will open doors for so many other queer people to simply exist."

"You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda," he continued. "But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the f— out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future. -lnx"