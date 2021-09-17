Lil Nas X Gets Steamy with a Football Player, Walks Down the Aisle in 'That's What I Want' Video

The music video for "That's What I Want" was released on the same day as Lil Nas X's debut studio album, Montero

On Friday, the 22-year-old musician dropped a visual for his new song "That's What I Want," which comes off his debut studio album Montero, which was released the same day.

At the opening of the almost three-minute-long clip, fans at a football stadium watch as Lil Nas X falls from the sky and onto the field, where he is then carried by teammates to sit on a bench to recover from an injury.

As he watches his team, the rapper and another player lock eyes, before the teammate finds Lil Nas X in the locker room and proceeds to take part in a steamy makeout session with him.

Seen removing each other's clothes, the pair move to the team showers, where Lil Nas X rips open a condom package with his teeth as the duo continues their lovemaking, even pushing the "Industry Baby" crooner against a glass shower door.

As the music video continues, Lil Nas X channels his "Old Town Road" cowboy roots and pays homage to Brokeback Mountain when he and his love interest enjoy a late-night campsite outing.

Transitioning from a scene of Lil Nas X and his beau sitting before a fire, things heat up even more when the couple hold each other and get intimate inside a tent.

But Lil Nas X's love affair then takes a turn for the worse when he stops by his love's home and realizes that he is in a relationship with a woman and they have a child together.

After driving home with tears streaming down his face, Lil Nas X drinks away his sorrows, crash landing on the floor after one too many drinks.

The clip then comes to a close with Lil Nas X walking down the aisle all by himself in a white wedding gown, when he is presented with a guitar by Billy Porter, who portrays a religious leader.

"I want, someone to love me / I need, someone who needs me / 'Cause it don't feel right when it's late at night and it's just me in my dreams / So I want, someone to love / That's what I f---ing want," Lil Nas X sings as makeup streams down his eyes.

"That's What I Want" is one of the 15 songs featured on Lil Nas X's debut studio album.

Other songs include previously released singles "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," "Sun Goes Down" and "Industry Baby" — which features Jack Harlow — as well as other tracks including "Dead Right Now," "Lost In the Citadel" and "Life After Salem."

Lil Nas X previously revealed he was "pregnant" with his album in an interview with PEOPLE and that he came with the idea of getting a baby bump while listening to Megan's verse on their song together.