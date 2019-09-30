Lil Nas X Says as a Teenager He Prayed Being Gay Was Just a Phase That ‘Would Go Away’

It took some time before Lil Nas X was able to accept his sexuality.

In a preview of his upcoming interview with CBS This Morning, which will air on Tuesday, the “Old Town Road” rapper, who came out as gay in June, opened up to Gayle King about his journey.

“Did you know as a little boy that you were gay? Did you think that as a youngster while people were telling you it’s not a good thing, were you thinking, ‘Yeah, but I think I am?’ ” asked King.

“Yeah, definitely. I knew. Especially around my teenage years,” the 20-year-old rapper replied, adding that at that time he would “pray, pray and pray” that his sexuality was just “a phase.”

Continuing he said, that he prayed “it would go away.”

Image zoom (L-R) Gayle King and Lil Nas X CBS NEWS

The rapper went on to explain that while coming out can be “easy” when you have a big platform, not everyone is so fortunate.

“Me being in this position, like, it’s easy for me. But some little boy 10 miles from here,” he said. “It’s not gonna be good for him.”

“But don’t you think you coming out, could probably help others who are struggling the way you were struggling with it?” King asked.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Opens Up About Coming Out to His Family and Reveals He’s ‘Somewhat’ in a Relationship

The rapper replied that while he does think he helped others, “we still have a long way to go.”

“It’s not like everybody is messing me with me now. ‘Cause of course you know, for somebody listening to me in school right now, it’s like, you know, you’re listening to — you’re gay, ’cause you’re listening to him,” he said.

“There’s still a lot to be done, of course. But I — I do believe it’s helping.”

Image zoom Lil Nas X Terry Wyatt/Getty

Lil Nas X, who recently announced he’s “ready to take a little time off” from music, first came out to his father and sister in early June before letting his fans and followers know weeks later.

The rapper shared the news on World Pride Day by posting a video of his song “C7osure,” which is about his desire to live a more authentic life, and urging his followers to listen again to its lyrics.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not [going to f— with me] no more. But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he wrote, adding a sea of emoji including a rainbow.