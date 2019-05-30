Lil Nas X Performs 'Old Town Road' for Viral Ohio Elementary Schoolers: 'Love These Moments!'

Lil Nas X took the “Old Town Road” all the way to Mayfield, Ohio, to perform his smash hit single for a group of very enthusiastic elementary schoolers.

The 20-year-old rapper made the trip out to Landers Elementary School Wednesday after its pupils caught his eye with a viral video that featured them singing along to “Old Town Road.”

Principal Felecia Evans tweeted out the clip last week, writing that the sing-and-dance-along came in celebration of the school’s talent show.

“I love my job. We ended our 5th grade talent show today with the whole school dancing and celebrating…together!!” she captioned the video.

when they want a free show https://t.co/a0rYdfZZAK — nope (@LilNasX) May 23, 2019

The infectious clip soon caught the attention of Lil Nas X, who responded by tweeting, “when they want a free show.”

And it seems he made good on his offer, sharing video of his surprise performance on Instagram.

“SAW THESE KIDS TURNIN UP TO OLD TOWN ROAD 5 DAYS AGO AND HAD TO COME THRU AND PERFORM ONE TIME. LOVE THESE MOMENTS! 🤠” he captioned the post.

Noah Cyrus, whose father Billy Ray Cyrus joined the rapper for the song’s remix, commented, “This is one of the many reasons why I’m lucky to have you as a friend.”

Complex was with Lil Nas X for the trip, and chatted with him in a school classroom beforehand as he stood decked out in a cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

🤠 We rode along with @lilnasx as he surprised the kids of Lander Elementary. 🐎 pic.twitter.com/xMsGzwdwHG — Complex (@Complex) May 29, 2019

“You know I’m finna do the biggest show of my life and it’s going to be great,” he told the outlet in a video shared to Twitter. “I hope I don’t run out of space.”

Complex also shared video of the rapper’s entrance, which was met with screams of delight from the students, who sang and danced along.

“Y’all are amazing,” he told them at the end, before tossing stuffed animal horses into the crowd.

He later joked on Instagram, “Stagecoach was amazing today!” in reference to the country music festival where he made the song’s live debut in April.

Evans, meanwhile, thanked the rapper for his appearance as she posed with him in a picture shared to Twitter.

“Thank you @LilNasX for coming to @LanderElem!! We love you!! #Landerlove🐾💚 🐐 🤠,” she wrote.

“Old Town Road – Remix,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is currently in its eighth week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It was even featured in the trailer for Rambo: Last Blood, which was released Wednesday.

“Man, this is so cool! Been a fan of @RamboMovie since First Blood came out!” Cyrus wrote on Twitter. “What an honor to have #OTR featured in the #Rambo Last Blood trailer!”