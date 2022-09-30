Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert to Tell the Audience He Was Pooping: 'I'll Be Right Back'

Lil Nas X had to briefly pause a recent concert because, well, nature called.

In a video shared to Twitter from one of his two Long Live Montero Tour stops in Atlanta earlier this week, the "Industry Baby" performer told fans from backstage that he was in the midst of pooping and would be back in "like a minute or two."

"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s---, so please forgive me. But I'm gonna be like a minute or two, and I'll be right back," says Lil Nas X, 23, in the audience member-filmed clip, posted Thursday.

The following day, he reposted the video and tweeted, "lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet."

Lil Nas X's bathroom emergency occurred during one of his two concerts at the Coca-Cola Roxy venue in Atlanta, held on Sept. 27 and 28.

One of the Georgia concerts was attended by the Grammy winner's father, Robert Stafford, who shared a photo with his son on Instagram after the show and complimented the performance. (It's unclear if Stafford attended the show Lil Nas X paused to poop.)

According to a screenshot of his Instagram Story posted by a Twitter user, Stafford wrote, "@lilnasx I'm beyond proud of you. Thinking back to this conversation we had about 4 years ago and to see your show last night, by the way was the best show I've seen since MJ."

He continued, "You was a kid with a dream and the determination to follow it. You was that one in a million."

In a follow-up Instagram Story post, Stafford cracked a raunchy joke seemingly in reference to a lyric in Lil Nas X's recent single "Star Walkin'," in which he sings, "Thankin' God Daddy never wore a condom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"That moment I realized, @lilnasx was right. All these people are here because I didn't use a condom," wrote Stafford in the clip, soundtracked by "Star Walkin'."

The Long Live Montero Tour will run for nine more shows in North America before Lil Nas X heads overseas for concerts in Europe through mid-November and wraps the tour with an Australia date in January 2023.