Lil Nas X Opens Up About 'Very High Ups and Extremely Low Downs': Hate 'Eats Away at Me'

Rapper Lil Nas X is opening up about the challenges of fame in the wake of rapper Juice WRLD’s death.

After tweeting about the 21-year-old’s death on Sunday, Lil Nas X got candid about dealing with his emotions, and why he keeps some things to himself as a public figure.

“I usually deal with my sad times in private because i don’t like for my fans or family to feel sorry for me,” Lil Nas X wrote. “This year had a lot of very high ups and extremely low downs. When u get to that hotel room and it’s just you, you do a lot of thinking. Small things become so BIG.”

He continued in a second tweet, “I like to pretend hate and s— don’t get to me, but subconsciously it eats away at me. Feeling like u have the world and knowing it can all go away at any time is scary.”

“With all this being said I want anybody who cared enough to read this to just live in the moment. Love u guys,” the 20-year-old performer concluded his tweets.

Lil Nas X has had a big year, thanks in part to his hit song “Old Town Road,” which he recorded a remix of with Billy Ray Cyrus. The duo won the Country Music Award for musical event of the year, making the young rapper the first openly gay male performer to ever win at the CMAs.

He has since been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2020.

In an interview with Gayle King earlier this year, Lil Nas X admitted that he would “pray, pray and pray” that his sexuality was just “a phase.”

The rapper went on to explain that while coming out can be “easy” when you have a big platform, not everyone is so fortunate.

“Me being in this position, like, it’s easy for me. But some little boy 10 miles from here,” he said. “It’s not gonna be good for him.”