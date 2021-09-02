Lil Nas X's Debut Album Montero Features Big Stars, Including Elton John & Megan Thee Stallion

The official tracklist for Lil Nas X's debut album is here with plenty of star power!

Several of music's biggest names — including Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus and Jack Harlow — will be featured on the 22-year-old rapper's inaugural album Montero, which drops Sept. 17.

Lil Nas X revealed the 16-song tracklist Wednesday with an eye-catching animated video he shared on social media.

In the clip, a naked Lil Nas X is seen falling head-first through clouds in the sky as his song from the album begins to play. The "Industry Baby" artist gracefully flips around mid-air before suddenly freezing in an elegant pose against a dream-like landscape.

After the brief pause, Lil Nas X begins falling again into the seemingly never-ending sky. As he floats across the screen, each song and its features drift into view before wooshing away.

Here's a look at the full tracklist:

1. "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

2. "Dead Right Now"

3. "Industry Baby" (feat. Jack Harlow)

4. "That's What I Want"

5. "The Art Of Realization"

6. "Scoop" (feat. Doja Cat)

7. "One Of Me" (ft. Elton John)

8. "Lost In The Citadel"

9. "Dolla Sign Slime" (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

10. "Tales Of Dominica"

11. "Sun Goes Down"

12. "Void"

13. "Don't Want It"

14. "Life After Salem"

15. "Am I Dreaming" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

Lil Nas X revealed the September release date for Montero with yet another video announcement. In the clip, the rapper dressed as a news anchor while breaking the news of a "power bottom rapper" and his "caucasian friend" escaping from prison in reference to his "Industry Baby" music video with Harlow.

LIL NAS X PRESENTS “MONTERO” THE ALBUM TRACKLIST Credit: Lil Nas X/Youtube

In the caption, Lil Nas X said creating the album "has been therapy" for him.

"I've learned to let go of trying to control people's perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be," the musician wrote. "I've realized the only opinion of me that really matters is my own."