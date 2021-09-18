Lil Nas X Shares 'Baby Registry' Spotlighting 16 Charities After Delivering Debut Album Montero

Celebrating the birth of his debut album Montero, Lil Nas X shared his "baby registry," which spotlights 16 charities focusing on healthcare and justice, as well as LGBTQ and BIPOC causes

Lil Nas X finally delivered his debut album Montero on Friday after revealing he was pregnant with the highly-anticipated project earlier this month.

The two-time Grammy Award winner, 22, celebrated the birth of his namesake on Saturday, sharing his "baby registry," which spotlights 16 charities focusing on healthcare and justice, as well as LGBTQ and BIPOC causes.

"Me and my team have set up a 'baby registry' for many charities if you guys would like to donate," Lil Nas X wrote on Twitter.

Lil Nas previously opened up to PEOPLE about dropping his eponymous debut album. "I'm like a mother sending her child out into the world," he shared. "I'm super excited for everyone to hear this piece of art I've been working on for such a long time."

"You're getting a lot of stories about me," the "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" singer/rapper continued. "You're getting a lot of stories about my past and where I want to be in my love life. But they're also a bop. I feel like I finally found a great balance between being as real as possible within my music and making a hit song."

The "Sun Goes Down" artist promoted the album with a prosthetic baby bump, announcing his pregnancy with Montero earlier this month in a PEOPLE exclusive maternity shoot. Lil Nas even threw a baby shower before celebrating the birth on Friday.