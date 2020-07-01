Lil Nas X came out as gay on Twitter in June 2019

Lil Nas X Marks One Year Since Coming Out as Gay: 'Wow That Was Fun'

Lil Nas X is celebrating one year since coming out as gay.

The rapper, 21, celebrated the milestone on Tuesday, the final day of Pride Month, by retweeting a video of his song “C7osure", in which he publicly confirmed his sexuality for the first time after coming out to his father and sister beforehand.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

At the time, Lil Nas X directed his followers to take a closer listen to the lyrics, and added a sea of emojis, including a rainbow, in his tweet.

"I have officially been gay for a year wow that was fun what should i do next!?" Lil Nas X wrote on Tuesday.

In April, Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) spoke to The Guardian about how his post- "Old Town Road" stardom inspired him to publicly come out as gay.

"The honest truth is, I planned to die with the secret," he said. "…But that changed when I became Lil Nas X."

While the Georgia native said he wants to "100 percent" own his status as an LGBTQ trailblazer and positively impact the community, he admitted he does not want to pressure someone else discovering their sexuality to come out when they aren't fully ready.

"I don't want to encourage them to do something they don't 100 percent want to do. Especially in, like, middle school or high school because it's just super hard," he said. "It's easier for me — I;m not depending on anybody. There's no one who's going to kick me out of the house, nobody to start treating me s—ty."

"My family knows now," the star added. "But it's not something that's ever brought up or we speak about. We're quiet on it. Nobody's like, 'Oh, you got a boyfriend?'"

Image zoom Lil Nas X Taylor Hill/Getty

Lil Nas X further elaborated on his decision to come out in an interview with Time magazine last August, explaining that being thrust into stardom inspired him to fully embrace himself.