Lil Nas X Jokes He ‘Stole Katy Perry’s Dog’ as the Pair Pose with Jeff Bezos at Amazon Concert

Jeff Bezos was in his prime standing next to Katy Perry and Lil Nas X at the Amazon Prime Day thank you concert Tuesday night.

Bezos, now the richest man in the world, rented out Seattle’s CenturyLink Stadium for the Amazon employees to enjoy a concert after all their hard work on Prime Day earlier this summer. The Amazon CEO, 55, invited Perry and Lil Nas X to perform on the big stage.

The group took silly photos together backstage, which they each posted on their respective social media accounts later that night.

“I am now the new owner of amazon and i stole katy perry‘s dog,” the 20-year-old “Old Town Road” rapper wrote of his post. The first picture features the trio smiling together, while Lil Nas X holds Perry’s dog, Nugget. In a second photo, Bezos is seen wearing Lil Nas X’s graffitied coat, leaving the rapper shirtless.

“Never forget when our buddy Jeff borrowed your coat,” Perry, 34, commented.

The “Never Really Over” singer posted the same photo to Instagram, making a “punny” Amazon-themed caption.

“I’m having the PRIME of my life” she joked.

Bezos too posted a candid of the three laughing before the show, writing “…and I had some fun with @LilNasX and @KatyPerry backstage.”

In a previous post, Bezos shared a video of himself introducing Perry onstage.

“I want to say thank you. It was another great Prime Day. I remember it was just a little over 20 years ago, I was driving all the packages to the post office myself. That wasn’t that long ago,” he said.

“And when I look out at this crowd, I am in awe of what you guys do. Not just on Prime Day, but every day. The curiosity, the passion, the hard work, everything that I see when I get to work with you guys, it’s just amazing to me and it’s awe inspiring. So thank you very much”

“And now enough small talk — let’s bring out Katy Perry!”

The singer gave a special concert, gifting the crowd with her first-ever live performance of her single “Never Really Over.”

Bezos’ last Prime Day concert was on July 10 in New York City with Taylor Swift headlining. Glee‘s Jane Lynch hosted the event, which also featured performances by SZA, Becky G, and Dua Lipa.