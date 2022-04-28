Lil Nas X Jokingly Asks The Wiggles to Co-Headline His Montero Tour — and the Children's Band Is 'Ready'

On Wednesday, Lil Nas X posted a tweet claiming he wants The Wiggles to join his upcoming Long Live Montero Tour, and while it seemed like he was joking, the iconic children's band is prepared

Get ready to hear a mash-up of "Old Town Road" and "Fruit Salad" live on stage — maybe.

On Wednesday, Lil Nas X posted a tweet claiming he wants The Wiggles to share the stage with him on his upcoming Long Live Montero Tour, and while it seemed like he was joking, the iconic Australian children's band is prepared to hit the road together.

"trying really hard to get the wiggles to co-headline the tour with me," the 23-year-old performer and frequent internet troll tweeted. "i will keep you guys updated."

Shortly after his post went live, The Wiggles enthusiastically accepted the offer. "We're ready to wiggle with you!" read a reply tweet from the band.

Anthony Field, the only current Wiggle who's been with the group since its formation in 1991, also responded to Lil Nas X's tweet. "The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let's Wiggle!" wrote the 58-year-old performer, known as Blue Wiggle.

The "Industry Baby" performer seems to be excited by The Wiggles' interest in joining him on tour. On Thursday, he posted a screenshot of the band account's initial reply tweet alongside a meme image of a man standing in a pool and smiling in sunlight accompanied by the text, "Smiling through it all! Can't believe this is my life."

Lil Nas X then shared a meme video to Twitter of a man in a Tupac t-shirt performing in a small venue, accompanied by someone dancing and acting as a hype man, with The Wiggles' "Fruit Salad" edited as the clip's audio. "me supporting the wiggles on our tour this fall," he wrote in the tweet.

While The Wiggles aren't yet billed to join Lil Nas X at any of his upcoming tour dates just yet, we're hoping the band will at least pop up at a show for a joint performance. Earlier this week, the "Old Town Road" musician announced the Long Live Montero Tour will span venues worldwide from September through November. General on-sale tickets can be purchased starting Friday at 10 a.m. on longlivemontero.com.

If the band does decide to join Lil Nas X onstage, he won't be the first modern music star to collaborate with the children's band as of late. Earlier this month, The Wiggles joined forces with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala to perform "Hot Potato" during a concert at Perth, Australia's RAC Arena.