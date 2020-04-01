Lil Nas X Jokes He Was 'Never Gay' in April Fools' Tweets — as Troye Sivan Soon Welcomes Him Back

Image zoom Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Lil Nas X sent Twitter into a tailspin by claiming he’s actually straight — a prank that lasted a matter of minutes before he reclaimed his LGBTQ identity.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner, 20, joked that his coming out publicly was part of an elaborate April Fools’ Day gag that he’d been planning since he made the revelation in June. Lil Nas X, in a series of tweets that garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, sustained his straightness in jest for about 13 minutes before dropping the punchline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“i was never gay. i said it to build up fuel for aprils fools day. ha got u guys,” he wrote, next tweeting, “where the hoes at,” before finally writing, “ok i’m gay again.”

Getting in on the social media stunt, Troye Sivan replied to Lil Nas X. The openly gay singer, 24, offered his best wishes, ushering the rapper back into the LGBTQ community.

“Welcome back 🤲,” wrote Sivan, who debuted “Take Yourself Home” on Wednesday, his first new solo single in nearly two years.

Nine months ago, Lil Nas X came out as gay, also on Twitter, pointing fans to listen to his song “c7osure” during Pride Month as his emotional reckoning with his sexuality. The rising star also acknowledged that his openness might cost him fans, still boldly living in his truth despite the fact.

“some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨,” he wrote at the time.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Opens Up About ‘Very High Ups and Extremely Low Downs’: Hate ‘Eats Away at Me’

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In August, the “Old Town Road” rapper opened up about his decision to come out publicly, noting that his catapult into stardom inspired him to fully embrace himself.

“I never would have done that if I wasn’t in a way pushed by the universe,” he told Time. “In June, I’m seeing Pride flags everywhere and seeing couples holding hands — little stuff like that.”

He first came out to his father and sister in early June before letting his fans and followers know weeks later, he recalled to the magazine. Despite hints in his artwork and music, Lil Nas X had trepidation about the timing behind the tweets.

“I know the people who listen to [‘Old Town Road’] the most, and they’re not accepting of homosexuality,“ he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Lil Nas X Reveals He Once Worried Coming Out Would ‘Overshadow’ His Career

RELATED: 19 Celebs Share Their Emotional Coming Out Stories

Speaking with Gayle King in September for an installment of CBS This Morning, the artist said that he was aware of his sexuality from a young age but tried to “pray” it away as just a passing “phase” during the conflicted times.

“Me being in this position, like, it’s easy for me,” he said of coming out as a celebrity. “But some little boy 10 miles from here … it’s not gonna be good for him.”

He added of his popularity inspiring change across the board: “It’s not like everybody is messing me with me now. Because, of course you know, for somebody listening to me in school right now, it’s like, you know, you’re listening to — ‘you’re gay, ’cause you’re listening to him,’” he said. “There’s still a lot to be done, of course. But I do believe it’s helping.”