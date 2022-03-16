Lil Nas X Jokes About Being on 'Maternity Leave' as He Returns to Twitter After 4-Month Hiatus

Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X is back on Twitter after an almost four-month hiatus — and he's making up for lost time!

The singer revived his suspiciously dormant Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since early December, much to the delight of his 7.5 million followers.

"why are people surprised i've been away for so long? have y'all really never heard of maternity leave?" he joked. "i'm so happy i'm back on the internet. I missed me so much."

The Grammy-winning star, 22, is as social media savvy as it gets, and often uses Twitter to interact and joke around with his fans — so when he suddenly went silent in December after testing positive for COVID, it sparked concern from fans.

But he returned this week with a clever nod to the fact that he announced his debut album Montero with an over-the-top pregnancy photoshoot for PEOPLE in September.

"I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he said at the time of listening to Megan Thee Stallion's verse on his song "Dolla Sign Slime." "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'"

When the album finally was finally released, the musician staged a delivery video that featured him "giving birth" to his album.

Lil Nas X's return to Twitter included his signature sense of humor, as well as a series of selfies that showed off the different hairstyles he's had since his hiatus.

He also teased two unreleased songs, seemingly titled "Late to the Party (feat. YoungBoy)" and "Down Souf Hoes (feat. Saucy Santana)," and joked about his resemblance to TikTok star Victor Kunda.

"i can't put my finger on why but this man is really handsome," he quipped.