Lil Nas X Honored with Trevor Project's Inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award

Lil Nas X is being honored for his work in suicide prevention.

On Wednesday, The Trevor Project — the largest organization focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ youth — announced that Lil Nas X, 22, is the recipient of its first-ever Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award.

"Discrimination around sexuality and gender identity is still very real, and our community deserves to feel supported and totally free to be themselves," Lil Nas X said in a press release, thanking the organization. "I often get messages from fans telling me about their struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it made me realize that this was something bigger than myself."

"If using my voice and expressing myself in my music can help even one kid out there who feels alone, then it was all worth it," he added.

Lil Nas X Credit: Courtesy Sony Music

Lil Nas X has been open about his struggles with accepting his sexuality and has referred to his journey of acceptance in much of his music, including in songs such as "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

"His vulnerability in his journey to self-acceptance and expression has created space for candid conversations around mental health and sexual identity, signaling to LGBTQ youth that they are not alone," said Amit Paley, the organization's CEO. "The Trevor Project's research shows that over 80% of LGBTQ youth say that LGBTQ celebrities positively influence how they feel about being LGBTQ, further affirming the cultural impact of Lil Nas X being proud of who he is and an ideal recipient of this inaugural award."

When releasing his "Sun Goes Down" music video, the singer tweeted about the video's message where he travels back in time to talk to his younger self when he was having suicidal thoughts.

I go back in time to visit a younger version self who's struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn't want to live anymore," he tweeted in May. "i try my best to uplift him. can't wait to share this song and video with you guys on friday. this one is really special to me."

Ahead of releasing "Montero," he penned a letter to his 14-year-old self opening up about not wanting to come out.

"I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist," he wrote in the letter. "You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda but the truth is, I am. the agenda to make people stay the f— out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be. sending you love from the future."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.