Lil Nas X Offered Pizza to Anti-LGBTQ Protestors Outside His Concert: 'This Is Really Good Promo!'

Lil Nas X played it cool when an anti-LGBTQ group picketed his recent concert.

On Sunday evening, 23-year-old Lil Nas X retweeted a video on Twitter that a fan of his took while in line for the show at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, showing a small group of people using a microphone to protest his Long Live Montero Tour stop from across the street.

"Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!" the "Industry Baby" rapper (whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill) tweeted in response to the video, which saw the group holding signs featuring phrases including "Repent and believe" and "Jesus Is God even demons know it."

Roughly three hours later, Lil Nas X shared a second video on Twitter showing the group turning down his team's free pizza offer that includes a particular focus on one man wearing a black "Christ's Forgiveness Ministries" t-shirt promoting a Toronto-based "radical evangelistic" Christian ministry.

"update: they didn't want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors," Lil Nas X tweeted.

The 14-second video, which shows a protestor with a microphone saying "we thank you, we appreciate it, but no thank you" to the pizza offer, quickly reverts back to show the man in the black t-shirt, set to a sped-up version of the Sufjan Stevens song "Mystery of Love" from the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name.

Lil Nas X's show in Boston on Sunday went on without further interruption from the protestors, but the rapper appeared to still have the man in the black t-shirt on his mind on Monday when he posted on Twitter about him again.

"Can't stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy [that] was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection," the rapper jokingly posted. "i miss him so much man. i'm nothing without him."

Lil Nas X appeared amused by media coverage of the incident; on Tuesday morning, he posted a screenshot of Entertainment Weekly's article on Twitter when it appeared on his Google Discover page.

The rapper's upcoming single, "Star Walkin' (League of Legends World Anthem)," which he made in support of the upcoming League of Legends video game worldwide tournament, releases on Thursday at 11 a.m. EST, according to the game's official Twitter account.